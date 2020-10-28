Global Automatic Shot Blasting Machine Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Automatic Shot Blasting Machine market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Automatic Shot Blasting Machine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Shot Blasting Machine is equipment that used to clean, strengthen (peen) or polish metal. Shot blasting machine is used in almost every industry that uses metal, including aerospace, automotive, construction, foundry, shipbuilding, rail, and many others.

As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties. Due to the government’ policy and the high sales of Automatic Shot Blasting Machines in the international market, the current demand for Automatic Shot Blasting Machines product is relatively stable in the mature market, such as North America and Europe, but the demand in China is relatively higher due to the downstream demand.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automatic Shot Blasting Machine Market

In 2019, the global Automatic Shot Blasting Machine market size was US$ 408.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 500.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2026.

Global Automatic Shot Blasting Machine Scope and Market Size

Automatic Shot Blasting Machine market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automatic Shot Blasting Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Automatic Shot Blasting Machine market is segmented into

Hanger Type

Tumblast Machine

Continuous Through-feed

Rotary Table

Others

Segment by Application, the Automatic Shot Blasting Machine market is segmented into

Automotive

Metal

Shipbuilding

Foundry (Casting)

Aerospace

Oil & Gas

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Automatic Shot Blasting Machine Market Share Analysis

Automatic Shot Blasting Machine market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Automatic Shot Blasting Machine product introduction, recent developments, Automatic Shot Blasting Machine sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Wheelabrator

Rosler

Sinto

Pangborn

Agtos

Goff

STEM

Surfex

C.M.

Kaitai

Qingdao Zhuji

Qingdao Huanghe

Qinggong Machine

Fengte

Ruida

