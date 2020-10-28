Global Die Bonder Equipment Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Die Bonder Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Die Bonder Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Die bonding is the process of attaching a die/chip to a substrate or package. Die bonding is accomplished by using one of the following processes: 1. Eutectic; 2. Solder; 3. Adhesive; 4. Glass or Silver-Glass

Die Bonder Equipment industry is highly concentrated, manufacturers are mostly in the Asia, Europe and US. Among them, Europe output volume accounted for more than 32.09% of the total output of global Die Bonder Equipment in 2016. Besi is the world leading manufacturer in global Die Bonder Equipment market with the market share of 39.21%, in terms of revenue.

In 2019, the global Die Bonder Equipment market size was US$ 781.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 810.9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 0.5% during 2021-2026.

Die Bonder Equipment market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Die Bonder Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Die Bonder Equipment market is segmented into

Fully Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Manual

Segment by Application, the Die Bonder Equipment market is segmented into

Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs)

Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT)

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Die Bonder Equipment Market Share Analysis

Die Bonder Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Die Bonder Equipment product introduction, recent developments, Die Bonder Equipment sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Besi

ASM Pacific Technology (ASMPT)

Kulicke & Soffa

Palomar Technologies

Shinkawa

DIAS Automation

Toray Engineering

Panasonic

FASFORD TECHNOLOGY

West-Bond

Hybond

