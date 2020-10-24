Global Aerial Work Platform Rental(AWP) Market Research Report 2020

In this report, the Global Aerial Work Platform Rental(AWP) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Aerial Work Platform Rental(AWP) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

AWP is a mechanical device used to provide temporary access for people or equipment to inaccessible areas, usually at height.

They are generally used for temporary, flexible access purposes such as maintenance and construction work or by firefighters for emergency access, which distinguishes them from permanent access equipment such as elevators. They are designed to lift limited weights — usually less than a ton, although some have a higher safe working load (SWL) — distinguishing them from most types of cranes. They are usually capable of being set up and operated by a single person.Regardless of the task they are used for, aerial work platforms may provide additional features beyond transport and access, including being equipped with electrical outlets or compressed air connectors for power tools. They may also be equipped with specialist equipment, such as carrying frames for window glass.Underbridge units are also available to lift operators down to a work area.

The global Aerial Work Platform Rental(AWP) market size is projected to reach US$ 19740 million by 2026, from US$ 15600 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Aerial Work Platform Rental(AWP) volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aerial Work Platform Rental(AWP) market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc.

Global Aerial Work Platform Rental(AWP) Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Global Aerial Work Platform Rental(AWP) Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, China and Japan. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Global Aerial Work Platform Rental(AWP) Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

Following are the segments covered by the report are:

Boom Lifts

Scissor Lifts

Vertical Mast Lifts

Personnel Portable Lifts

By Application:

Construction

Tel Ecommunication

Transportation and Logistics

Government

Others

Key Players:

The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Aerial Work Platform Rental(AWP) market are:

AFI Uplift

Ahern Rentals

Aichi Corporation

AJ Networks

Aktio Corporation

All Aerials

Ashtead Group

AWP Rental Company

Blueline Rental

Boels Rental

Cramo

Fortrent

H&E Equipmentrvices

Haulotte Group

Herc Holdings (Herc Rentals)

Hinkel Equipment Rental Associates

Home Depot Product Authority

Kiloutou

Lizzy Lift

Loxam Group

Ltech

MacAllister Rentals

Manlift Group

Mtandt Rentals

Nesco Rentals (Nesco)

Pekkaniska Oy

Ramirent

Ohers

Competitive Landscape

The analysts have provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the global Aerial Work Platform Rental(AWP) market with the company market structure and market share analysis of the top players. The innovative trends and developments, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio, and new product innovation to provide a dashboard view of the market, ultimately providing the readers accurate measure of the current market developments, business strategies, and key financials.

