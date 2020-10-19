Semiconductor Assembly Test Services Market Growth to Register Steller Growth Owing to Increasing Adoption by End-use Applications

Exploding production volumes of semiconductors, memory chips, and wafers for integration in consumer electronic products and wireless/mobile handsets will remain a key booster to the semiconductor assembly and testing services market. In a new Persistence Market Research (PMR) report, the global semiconductor assembly and testing services market is projected for a healthy CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

The study opines that the semiconductor assembly and testing services market landscape will continue to witness the emergence of multiple revenue generation opportunities with the technological advances such as organic-substrate-interposer technology and silicon-via-interconnection technology.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/4786

Key Takeaways – Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services Market Study

Sales will be prominent in consumer electronics industry, as the demand for audio/video equipment, cameras, calculators, and smart homes (home safety equipment & accessories) is on a continued upward trend.

Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for semiconductor assembly and testing services providers. This is attributed to rapid growth of semiconductor packaging space and increasing application of semiconductor assembly methodologies in the region.

Increasing demand for connected devices including smartphones and tablets would propel demand for enhanced packaging technologies, thereby creating growth opportunities for service providers in the semiconductor assembly and testing services market.

Semiconductor assembly and testing services providers can improve revenues by upgrading existing facilities to deliver superior electrical and thermal performance, in addition to exhibiting high input and output capabilities.

For critical insights on the keyword market, request for methodology here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/4786

Semiconductor assembly and testing services are used in different industries applications such as communication, computing & networking, automotive, consumer electronics. Manufacturers in these industry applications are actively using 3D semiconductor assemblies to reduce their downtime and maximize functionality of their products. Moreover, notable growth of end-use industries such as electronics and semiconductors, automotive, manufacturing, and packaging will offer multiple potential growth opportunities to manufacturers and providers of semiconductor assembly and testing services.

Market Leaders Hold More than 40% Share

The global semiconductor assembly and testing services market is highly competitive due to presence of a large number of medium- and large-sized electronics and semiconductors service providers. Leading market participants in the semiconductor assembly and testing services market are estimated to hold around 40%-45% of the market share. Service development and innovation is a key strategy used by semiconductor service providers in the semiconductor assembly and testing services market to enhance their market presence and end user experience.

This report provides valuable insights at the company level, focusing on services innovation in the semiconductor assembly and testing services market, along with business and marketing strategies of emerging market players. Some market players included in the report are

ASE Group, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc.

Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd.

Powertech Technology, Inc.

United Test and Assembly Center Ltd.

JCET Group Co Ltd

Chips Technologies, Inc.

Chipbond Technology Corporation.

King Yuan Electronics Co Ltd

Unisem

Learn More About Report Inclusions

A new market research report published by Persistence Market Research (PMR) on the global semiconductor assembly and testing services market includes global industry analysis for 2014-2018 and opportunity assessment for the 2019-2029. This report provides a valuable analysis of the global semiconductor assembly and testing services market through three different categories – services(assembly & packaging services which also includes copper wire & gold wire bonding, flip chip, wafer level packaging, TSV, and others, and testing services), application (communication, computing & networking, consumer electronics, industrial, and automotive electronics), and across seven major regions.

For comprehensive insights on keyword adoption, ask an analyst [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/ask-an-expert/4786

For Related Reports @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/category/ict.asp

About us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Our client success stories feature a range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing startups. PMR’s collaborative environment is committed to building industry-specific solutions by transforming data from multiple streams into a strategic asset.

Contact us:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

United States

Ph.no. +1-646-568-7751

E-mail id- [email protected]

Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com