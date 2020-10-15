Directed Energy Weapons Market Trends and Analysis Research Report 2030 | Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Global Directed Energy Weapons Market is estimated to reach $48.5 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 25.4% from 2016 to 2024. Directed energy weapons are having capability of selecting targets which are distinct, and can destroy it at a speed of light. Change in warfare nature in the worldwide environment, growing demand of lethal and precise weapons, and high investment for weapon improvement globally are expected to boost the growth of the market during the coming years. Various technology based weapons such as high-power microwave, high energy laser, and particle beam are having applications in defense and homeland security.
Major factors driving the global directed energy weapons market are need for accuracy of weapons, legal impacts of DEWs, and requirement of laser weapons particularly in navy. However, insufficient testing facilities may hamper the market growth. Furthermore, technological developments in DEWs would unfold with numerous growth opportunities in the forecasted years.
Major segments in the global directed energy weapons market are technology, weapon type, deployment, and geography. The technology segment comprises high power microwave, high energy laser, and particle beam. Moreover, by weapon type, the market is categorized as lethal weapons, and non-lethal weapons. Deployment includes land based, airborne, and naval. Geographically, the global directed energy weapons market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).
North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Russia, France, Italy, Germany, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The major players competing in the market are Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, The Boeing Company, Raytheon Company, BAE systems, L-3 Technologies, Qinetiq Group PLC, General Dynamics Corporation, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., and L-3 Technologies, among others.
Scope of the Global Directed Energy Weapons Market
Technology Segments
High Power Microwave
High Energy Laser
Particle Beam
Weapon Type Segments
Lethal Weapons
Non-Lethal Weapons
Deployment Segments
Land Based
Airborne
Naval
Geographical Segments
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Russia
France
Italy
Germany
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
