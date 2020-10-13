Voice Control Smart Home Platforms Market to Witness Heightened Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period 2019 – 2029

Smart devices played an essential part in daily human life. Voice is the most direct and straightforward way for people to convey their requirement. Voice control smart home platforms is an act of using programming and devices through a network to control home function for a better quality of life. The voice control smart home platforms services provided include personalized calendar, weather forecast, alarms, and new report reminders. The technology which brought a revolution in the field of automation is IoT (internet of things). Voice control smart home platforms use electronic networking technology to integrate the various appliances and devices found in all building, offices, and homes.

Voice Control Smart Home Platforms Market: Drivers & Challenges

Drivers

The increasing proclivity towards automation and IoT is fueling the voice control smart home platforms market. The growing demand for smartphones is also fueling the voice control smart home platforms market. The technology platform is developing exceptionally quickly with the integrating assistants into headphone and cars and the introduction of new devices. Amazon was the first tech company to produce smart speakers a new accessible way to regulate your music with your voice.

Challenges

The technology is growing with the opportunities and new smart home devices in the market. One of the significant challenges for voice control smart home platforms is to concentrate on the services of a marketing issue, vendor preference, implementation, and business process services. Increased number of applications under the internet of things is a significant challenge for voice control smart home platforms market. The amount of both smart home service sets and some advance smart home devices are frequently viewed as too high for mass adoption. The demand for voice control smart home platforms will attract multiple vendors to enter the market over the predicted time.

Voice Control Smart Home Platforms Market: Segmentation

The Voice Control Smart Home Platforms market has been segmented on the basis of component, type, technology type, and region.

The Voice Control Smart Home Platforms market is segmented on the basis of Technology type:

Speech Recognition

Text-To-Speech Recognition

Voice Recognition

The Voice Control Smart Home Platforms market is segmented on the basis of Component:

Software

Hardware

The Voice Control Smart Home Platforms market is segmented on the basis of End-Users:

Individual Users

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Voice Control Smart Home Platforms Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the prominent players manufacturing voice control smart home platforms are Cantab Research (UK), Nuance (US), Microsoft (US), iflytek (China), Alphabet (US), Amazon (US), IBM (US), Sensory (US), Raytheon BBN Technologies (US), and Baidu (China), Google, SK Telecom,

Voice Control Smart Home Platforms Market: Regional overview

Based on the region, many prominent players of voice control smart home platforms are present in North America and the Asia Pacific due to the increasing focus on latest technological advancements such as the internet of things (IoT), and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI). On the other hand, many global companies have also established their market in this region. For instance, In the U.S., the DIY smart home category is significantly larger than the service provider smart home category for voice control smart home platforms for their smart homes. The major driving factor in the Americas is the presence of significant vendors of speech and voice recognition technology such as Amazon (U.S.), Nuance Communication (U.S.), IBM (U.S.), Sensory (U.S.), and Microsoft (U.S.).

The Voice Control Smart Home Platforms market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

