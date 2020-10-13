Increasing Demand for Robotic Exoskeletons Market to Push  Market Revenue Growth During  2019 – 2029

Robotic exoskeletons or power skeletons are electromechanical wearable robotic units controlled by computer boards to power a system of pneumatics, hydraulics, and motors. Robotic exoskeletons involve actuators, algorithms, sensors, and mechanical structures of acquiring information to execute a motor function. Robotic exoskeletons technology designs develop enhancements may increase versatility and safety. Robotic exoskeletons are a unique form of professional services robot. These robotic exoskeletons provide essential support for human motions, with potential uses ranging from consumer products to military deployment. Most of the people using robotic exoskeletons can make continued progress in regaining functionality even years after injury. Robotic exoskeletons have a tremendous ability to reduce disability and support work tasks.

Robotic Exoskeletons Market: Drivers

Increasing demand of exoskeleton in military and medical applications are estimated to boost the Robotic Exoskeletons market

A robotic exoskeleton supports the mobility of people from diseases such as multiple sclerosis, stroke, and cerebral palsy, Parkinson’s disease. The number of peoples with physical injuries is increasing majorly due to the increasing number of road accidents, increasing prevalence stroke, and rising geriatric population, among other factors. The significant growth of the geriatric population is the primary reason for the increasing growth for robotic exoskeleton market. The most common goal of the robotic exoskeleton is to provide superhuman strength, engineers, and scientists around the world are building robotic exoskeletons with a wide range of different purpose. Robotic exoskeletons can work as multipurpose medical equipment, an alternative to wheelchairs, and increasing patient’s independence in daily life, which increases the growth of robotic exoskeleton market.

Military and medical uses have driven initial robotic exoskeleton development. The use of robotic exoskeleton in the military application is also the main reason for increasing the growth of the market. The human exoskeleton interface raises several potential issues. In action, films have produced an image of robotic exoskeletons using ordinary people into superheroes or supersoldiers. Military wounds and injuries require robotic exoskeletons similar to civilian versions; weight loss for fit soldiers is a critical application.

Robotic Exoskeletons Market: Segmentation

The robotic exoskeletons market has been segmented on the basis of component, type, technology type, and region.

The Robotic Exoskeletons market is segmented on the basis of Technology type:

Powered Exoskeletons

Passive Exoskeletons

The Robotic Exoskeletons market is segmented on the basis of Component:

Hardware

Sensors

Actuators

Power Sources

Control Systems

Other Hardware Components

Software

The Robotic Exoskeletons market is segmented on the basis of Type:

Healthcare

Industrial

Defense

Others

Robotic Exoskeletons Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the prominent players manufacturing robotic exoskeletonss are B-Temia Inc., Cyberdyne Inc., ATOUN Inc., Bionik Laboratories Corporation, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc., Hocoma AG, Myomo Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Focal Meditech BV, Daiya Industry Co., Ltd., Focal Meditech BV, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., P&S Mechanics Co. Ltd., Myomo Inc., B-Temia Inc., ReWalk Robotics Ltd., and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Robotic Exoskeletons Market: Regional overview

Based on the region, many prominent players of robotic exoskeletons are present in the Asia Pacific and North America due to the increasing focus on military and medical applications. On the other hand, many global companies have also established their market in this region. For instance, In 2018, the European commission research information service, CORDIS, announced research about opportunities for robotic exoskeletons in the medical field. Around the world, China and Japan were leading in military powers developing robotic exoskeletons. U.S. robotic exoskeleton market is expected to hold a dominant industry through the forecast period due to the rising military spending on the development of innovative equipment.

The robotic exoskeletons market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

