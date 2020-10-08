Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Residential High Pressure Washer Market

Residential High Pressure Washer Market: Introduction

Pressure washer is a high-pressure mechanical sprayer used to remove mold, loose paint, mud, dirt, dust, and grime from objects and surfaces such as concrete surfaces, equipment, vehicles, buildings, etc.

High pressure washers direct a high-pressure jet of water or stream against a surface to degrease, descale, or clean a surface. Pressure washers use high-velocity water sprays or jet for cleaning. High pressure washers may use either hot water or cold water and steam to execute their function, and the water is frequently mixed with several solvents, detergents, or cleansers. High pressure washers are available in different types and designs to fit in different residential applications. They help control flow in pipes. They comprise different components such as high pressure resistance hose, water pump, electric motor or gas engine, filter, and cleaning attachment.

Key Drivers of the Global Residential High Pressure Washer Market

Sales of residential high pressure washers are expected to see rising demand owing to their multiple benefits. Residential high pressure washers that operate on the basis of electric motor cause least pollution, which is the driving factor for purchasing it.

Growing awareness about using eco-friendly devices that are less harmful to health has generated demand for such products in the residential sector. Regional regulatory bodies and associations such as Pressure Washer Manufacturers’ Association (PWMA) is emphasizing on usage of this kind of product that cause minimum damage to health.

Manufacturers are emphasizing on products such as gas engines to develop technologies that generate least fumes and causes minimal pollution. Various alternatives such as battery operated devices with high efficiency are gaining popularity among end-users. As a result, the market is estimated to witness rising adoption of residential high pressure washers.

Market in Asia Pacific to Expand Rapidly

In terms of geography, the global residential high pressure washer market can be divided into five regions North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA)

North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the residential high pressure washer market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the residential high pressure washer market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America residential high pressure washer market is segmented into Brazil, and Rest of South America.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the quickest rising market owing to high demand from emerging countries such as China and India. Furthermore, a rising number of houses due to rising population and rapid expansion are the factors projected to drive the residential high pressure washer market in the region.

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

The residential high pressure washer market is consolidated and highly competitive owing to the presence of established global and several domestic players. Players are constantly focusing on branding and promotion of their products through direct and indirect channels.

For example, in August 2020, North Carolina-based tool manufacturer, WORX introduced two new electric pressure washers to its line of green outdoor power equipment. Both new washers provide 13 amps of power and are available in 1500 and 1600 PSI models. The larger 1600 PSI model comes with a rolling cart, while the smaller 1500 PSI unit is designed for spaces with limited storage.

A few of the key players operating in the global residential high pressure washer market are:

Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG

Deere & Company

FNA GROUP

Generac Power Systems, Inc.

MI-T-M Corporation

Robert Bosch Power Tools GmbH

Snow Joe, LLC

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Unimanix

WORX

For Right Perspective & Competitive Insights on Residential High Pressure Washer Market, Request for a Sample