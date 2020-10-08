Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Glass Processing Equipment Market:

Glass Processing Equipment: Introduction

Glass processing equipment are used to break, cut, drill, and grind glass. The product finds usage in different end-use sectors such as food & beverages, construction, consumer electronics, automotive, and other industries.

Key Drivers of the Global Glass Processing Equipment Market

Glass packaging is one of the popular packaging techniques at the global level. Usage of glass packaging is increasing in food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and drugs sectors. Glass packaging is environment friendly as it uses raw materials such as soda ash, sand, and limestone. This factor is expected to boost its demand in the coming years.

Demand for glass packaging is high in the food & beverage industry, as it does not get contaminated with the product. Beverage manufacturers are promoting their products with glass packaging as it does not trigger any chemical reaction with the inside product. It has been observed that glass packaging plants are installing glass processing equipment. This will also help them to reuse the glasses and design new packaging.

Rising Demand from Food & Beverage Industry to Create New Market Opportunities

The global food & beverage industry is expanding at a high CAGR as a result of increasing consumption of packaged food in tier 1 and tier 2 cities. This factor is driving the demand for glass processing equipment as many companies use glass beverage packaging systems.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report

Shifting Preference toward Paper Packaging

Soft drink manufacturers are shifting from glass packaging to paper packaging. This factor is expected to hamper the market growth in the coming years.

The global glass processing equipment market is affected negatively as a result of changing raw material cost. The price of silicon is volatile at the global level which restricts the growth of the glass processing equipment market.

Asia Pacific the Dominant Market for Glass Processing Equipment

Asia Pacific was the fastest growing glass processing equipment market in 2018. Rising investment in several end-use industries coupled with increasing usage of glass processing in food and beverage industries of developing economies including China and India is driving the market growth. Large number of small and medium companies are starting new ventures in the glass processing equipment market. Rising foreign investment coupled with increasing demand from end-use industries is expected to propel the market growth in the region during the forecast period.

North America and Europe accounted for significant share of the glass processing equipment market, with major players operating their global market from these regions. The U.S. accounted for major market share in North America.

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

The global glass processing equipment market is fragmented in nature. Key market participants are signing strategic partnerships and taking strategic merger and acquisition decisions to increase their global market reach. Companies are working on developing machinery with advanced technology which can decrease the entire processing time.