Impact Of Covid-19 Outbreak On Hot Finished Seamless Pipes Market

Hot Finished Seamless Pipes Market: Introduction

Hot finished seamless pipes are primarily used for structural applications and are manufactured using extrusion, which involves piercing the center of a heated solid steel bar with a die. It is also used in applications where precise dimensions and accuracy are required.

Hot finished seamless pipes provide high strength mechanical properties and a cost-effective alternative to cold drawn seamless pipes or other types of mechanical piping, with a broader tolerance range on the outside diameter (OD) and inside diameter (ID).

These pipes have a better finish and mechanical qualities by machining and heat treatment.

Hot finished seamless pipes provide thicker walls than other tube manufacturing methods.

Rapid Growth in Industrial Sector

Rapid growth in the industrial sector across the globe is likely to propel the growth of the hot finished seamless pipes market. Rising dependency of the manufacturing sector on these pipes to perform a wide range of industrial processes such as extrusion, rotary piercing, and other hot working processes is likely to drive the growth of the market. In addition, a growing industrial sector comprising automotive, engineering, infrastructure & construction, and power generation among others in emerging countries of the globe is driving the growth of the hot finished seamless pipes market.

Cost Required for Maintenance

Continuous fluctuation in the prices of raw material of hot finished seamless pipes such as metal and alloys, outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, and increasing usage of technically advanced hybrid piping solutions are the factors that adversely impact the growth of the hot finished seamless pipes market. In addition, presence of a wide range of alternative tubing solutions such as cold finished seamless pipes, and mechanical pipes, for similar industrial applications also impacts the growth of the hot finished seamless pipes market across the globe.

For Right Perspective & Competitive Insights on Hot Finished Seamless Pipes Market, Request for a Sample

Asia Pacific a Potential Market for Hot Finished Seamless Pipes

The global hot finished seamless pipes market can be divided into five regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA)

North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the hot finished seamless pipes market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, the market in Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the hot finished seamless pipes market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The hot finished seamless pipes market in South America is segmented into Brazil and Rest of South America.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain a potential market for hot finished seamless pipes owing to an expanding industrial sector across the region.

Key Players Operating in the Hot Finished Seamless Pipes Market

The global hot finished seamless pipes market is consolidated in nature due to presence of numberous global players who provide effective solutions to meet the requirements of end-users.

A few of the key players operating in the global hot finished seamless pipes market are:

ArcelorMittal SA

Cimco Europe C.F.

ISMT Ltd.

JFE Steel Corporation Tenaris S.A.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

Shalco Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Techint Group SpA

UMW Group

United Seamless Tubular Pvt. Ltd.

Vallourec AG

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report