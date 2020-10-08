DNA Forensics Market Trends, Analysis, Segmentation And Forecast To 2020-2027

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the DNA forensics market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million).The study includes drivers and restraints of the DNA forensics market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the DNA forensics market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the DNA forensics market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research& development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the DNA forensics marketby segmenting the market based on the DNA material types, forensic DNA testing types, type, application,and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The preference of using new systems for forensics due to technological breakthroughs in information technology will spur the scope of the business over the forecast period. In addition to this, the large-scale utilization of digital forensics by police officers & law enforcement agencies to recognize crimes will soar the market expansion over the forecast timeline. Nonetheless, high prices of forensic devices & dearth of experts in the DNA forensic domain or vertical will inhibit the DNA forensics market growth over the period of 2019 to 2027.

Based on the DNA material types, the market is sectored into Blood, Semen, Skin, Saliva, Hair, and Other Body Fluids.On the basis of forensic DNA testing types, the industry is divided into STR Testing, Massively Parallel Sequencing, Y-STR Testing, mtDNA Sequencing, Rapid DNA, Mini-STR Testing, and Others. In terms of type, the market can be sectored into Equipment and Product. Application-wise, the market can be divided into Parentage Testing, Law Enforcement, Genealogical & Medical Research, and Others.

Key players involved in the DNA forensics industry include Sorenson Forensics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, General Electric, Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN, Roche, ANDE, Arrowhead Forensics, and Promega Corporation.

