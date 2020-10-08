Electric Motor Market Future Scope, Demands and Projected market Growth till 2024

Global Electric Motor Market is estimated to reach $173 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2016 to 2024. Electric motors are driven by the magnetic force, which transforms electrical energy into mechanical energy. It is one of the biggest advancements in the field of technology and engineering. There are various types of motors developed for different purposes. Apart from basic types of motors, numerous types of motors have been developed with special features such as stepper motor, and linear induction motor (LIM), among others, designed as per the requirements of the industry. Motors have a wide variety of uses and are found in cars, hair dryers, fans, drills, clocks, fridges, water pumps, DVD players, washing machine and industrial equipment including mills, robots, extruders, and fork-lift trucks, among others.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10325525

Major drivers of the global electric motor market are growing automobile production, rise in adoption of electric vehicles, growing application of induction motors & electronic motors replacing gas turbines in industrial plants. However, fluctuation in the price of electronics in emerging economies and shortage of raw material may hamper the growth of the market. Additionally, rapid commercialization and urbanization, various on-going construction projects of mega cities & metro rails in emerging economies would provide opportunity in the upcoming years.

The global electric motor market is segmented based on the output power, type, application and geography. Output power segment is further bifurcated into FHP and IHP. By type segment, it is segmented into AC motor, DC motor and hermetic motor. Furthermore, application is segmented into motor vehicle, HVAC equipment, machinery, household appliances, aerospace, and commercial.

By geography, the global electric motor market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers U.K, Germany, Russia and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Australia and others. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Key players of electric motor market are Schneider Electric SE, Baldor Electric Company, Siemens AG, Kirloskar Electric Company, Denso Corporation, Bosch Group, Toshiba International Corporation, Rockwell Automation, General Electric Company and ABB Ltd.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Electric Motor Market with respect to major segments such as output power, type and application

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10325525

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Electric Motor market will be included in the report

Profile of key players of the Electric Motor market, will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments, and business strategies

Scope of Electric Motor Market

Output Power Segments

FHP

IHP

Type Segments

AC Motor

DC Motor

Hermetic Motor

Application Segments

Motor Vehicle

HVAC Equipment

Machinery

Household Appliances

Aerospace

Commercial

Geography Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Prefix

1.1 Market Scope

1.2 Report Description

1.3 Research Methodology

1.3.1 Primary Research

1.3.2 Secondary Research

1.3.3 In-house Data Modeling

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Outline

3.1 Market Inclination, Trend, Outlook and Viewpoint

3.2 Market Share Analysis: Company’s Competitive Scenario

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Drivers

3.4.1.1 Impact Analysis

3.4.2 Restraints

3.4.2.1 Impact Analysis

3.4.3 Opportunities

3.5 Porter’s five forces analysis

3.5.1 Factors Impact Analysis

Chapter 4 Electric Motor Market by Output Power: Market Size and Forecast, 2015 – 2024

4.1 FHP

4.1.1 Current Trend and Analysis

4.1.2 Market Size and Forecast

4.2 IHP

4.2.1 Current Trend and Analysis

4.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 5 Electric Motor Market by Type: Market Size and Forecast, 2015 – 2024

5.1 AC Motor

5.1.1 Current Trend and Analysis

5.1.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.2 DC Motor

5.2.1 Current Trend and Analysis

5.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.3 Hermetic Motor

5.3.1 Current Trend and Analysis

5.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 6 Electric Motor Market by Application: Market Size and Forecast, 2015 – 2024

6.1 Motor Vehicle

6.1.1 Current Trend and Analysis

6.1.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.2 HVAC Equipment

6.2.1 Current Trend and Analysis

6.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Machinery

6.3.1 Current Trend and Analysis

6.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.4 Household Appliances

6.4.1 Current Trend and Analysis

6.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.5 Aerospace

6.5.1 Current Trend and Analysis

6.5.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.6 Commercial

6.6.1 Current Trend and Analysis

6.6.2 Market Size and Forecast

<<<<<Trending Reports>>>>>

Thin Films Photovoltaic Market

Aerobridge Market

Automotive Cameras Market

Automotive Head-Up-Display (HUD) Market

White Spirits Market

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609