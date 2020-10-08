Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifier Market Research, Growth During to 2020- 2024

Global Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifier Market is estimated to reach $2,454 Million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2016 to 2024. Automotive in-vehicle air purifiers have extended from passenger cars to light and heavy commercial vehicles. Cars, school buses, trucks, and other private & public transport vehicles are increasingly installing these purifiers in order to safeguard the driver as well as passengers. Adoption of in-vehicle air purifier is rapidly increasing in the developing economies such as China, as the country is widely affected by air pollution. The government and automobile manufacturers are taking initiatives to promote the technologies that will help in reducing the harmful effects of toxic air. Rise in air pollution level globally has led to surge in demand for clean cabin air which show an increased automotive in-vehicle air purifier market trend.

Increase in air pollution has led to surge in demand for clean and toxin free cabin air. It is among the major factors driving the global automotive in-vehicle air purifier market. However, less number of global in-vehicle air purifier manufacturers would act as a restraint for the market. Technological advancement and development of low cost air purifiers would provide several growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

The global automotive in-vehicle air purifier market is bifurcated by product type, technology, and vehicle type. By product type, the market is further categorized into air purifier, air ionizer, and hybrid systems. By technology, the market is segmented into high efficiency particulate arrestor (HEPA) filter, active carbon system, and photo catalytic system. By vehicle type, the market is segregated into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. By product type, air purifier segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016, followed by hybrid system. However, the hybrid system is anticipated to grow at the highest growth rate due to its increased adoption in luxury vehicles. Geographically the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).

Geographically, the global automotive in-vehicle air purifier market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and (RoW). The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers UK, France, Germany, Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, Australia, and others. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major key players operating in the automotive in-vehicle air purifier market are, Eureka Forbes, Purafil, Inc., Kent RO Systems Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Diamond Air Purifiers, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sharp Electronics Corporation, Honeywell, ADA Electrotech (Xiamen) Co., Ltd, and Livpure Private Limited, among others.

