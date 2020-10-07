Discover the Cloud Gaming Market gain impetus due to the growing demand over 2020 – 2030

In past few years, Cloud Gaming has gain an enormous interest due to the radical advancement in the gaming technology. The enhanced gaming experience offered by cloud gaming platform is one of the major factors that has a positive influence on the growth of the cloud gaming market. Through the power of internet for digital downloads, streaming, and growth of mobile networks, the interest towards new gaming technologies is increasing continuously and due to this, the adoption of cloud gaming is increasing rapidly. Also, the huge adoption of smartphones and tablets is playing an important role in adoption of cloud gaming platform.

Cloud gaming is usually a set with thin client architecture, where the game is stored, hosted, rendered and execute from server in the cloud. The remote server foes all the heavy work, while the user’s device just receives streaming video or audio and sends input commands. Due to this, cloud gaming is also called “Gaming as a Service”. The various benefits of cloud gaming technology such as any-device gaming, click-to-play simplicity, less hassle are playing an important role in growing popularity of cloud gaming and thus, driving the growth of cloud gaming market.

Global Cloud Gaming Market: Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

The increase in mobile gaming audience is the primary factor which is driving the growth of cloud gaming market. The digitalization in gaming technology is also one the major factors in driving the growth of Cloud Gaming market. Moreover, the reduction in accessing games and cost of owning games is fueling the growth of cloud gaming market.

Apart from this, the growing popularity of cloud gaming in multiplayer games and increasing preference for multiplayer gaming as it involve multiplayer gaming within the same game environment and allows gamers to connect with large online gamer population is playing an important role in fueling the growth of cloud gaming market. Also, the reduction in installation costs and time is supporting the growing adoption of cloud gaming platform.

Challenges

Device compatibility is one of the major factors which may hinder the growth of cloud gaming in near future. Also, continuous demand-shift of gamers for new and better gaming experience is also one of the factors which is expected to hamper the growth of the cloud gaming market in near future.

Global Cloud Gaming Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of Cloud Gaming on the basis of streaming type:

On the basis of streaming type the cloud gaming market can be segmented as video streaming and file streaming. The demand for video streaming is expected to increase rapidly, owing to the increasing adoption of real time gaming platforms

Segmentation of Cloud Gaming on the basis of Device usage:

On the basis of device usage the cloud gaming market can be segmented as Smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, laptop/PC, and others.

Segmentation of Cloud Gaming on the basis of end-user:

On the basis of end-user the cloud gaming market can be segmented as hard-core user and casual user.

Global Cloud Gaming Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players

The prominent players in Global Cloud Gaming market are: Microsoft Corporation, Sony, Amazon web services, Google, IBM Corporation, Samsung electronics, LiquidSky, Playcast Media Systems, CiiNow, Inc., and others.

Global Cloud Gaming Market: Regional Overview

On Geographic basis, North America is anticipated to capture largest market share in terms of revenue, owing to increase in adoption of cloud technologies. APAC is anticipated to be the fastest growing market in terms of revenue in the cloud gaming market over the next coming years due to high digitalization and increasing number of internet users.

The cloud gaming market in Europe and Latin America are expected to witness high growth rates in the coming period owing to the increasing adoption of smartphones and tablets.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Cloud Gaming Market Segments

Global Cloud Gaming Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Global Cloud Gaming Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Cloud Gaming Market

Global Cloud Gaming Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Cloud Gaming Market

Cloud Gaming Market Solutions Technology

Value Chain of Cloud Gaming Market

Global Cloud Gaming Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Cloud Gaming Market includes

North America Cloud Gaming Market US Canada

Latin America Cloud Gaming Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Cloud Gaming Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Cloud Gaming Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Cloud Gaming Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Cloud Gaming Market

Middle East and Africa Cloud Gaming Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

