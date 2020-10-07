Software Configuration Management Market Huge Growth Opportunity by 2030

Software Configuration Management: Introduction

Software configuration management (SCM) is the process of controlling and tracking changes in the software. The primary objective of software configuration management is to identify configurations, configuration items, and baselines.

Software configuration management detects any wrong changes that occur in the system and subsequently determines what was changed and who has changed it. Software configuration management can also decide how to replicate a configuration across several hosts.

Software configuration management performs or keeps track of various tasks such as configuration control, configuration status accounting, configuration auditing, build management, process management, environment management, and defect tracking

The global software configuration management market is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, due to an increase in the demand for virtual or cloud-based software configuration management among organizations

Global Software Configuration Management Market: Key Drivers and Restraints

Rise in adoption of cloud-based configuration among organizations is estimated to boost the demand for software configuration management across the globe. This is primarily because cloud-based software configuration management has lower deployment cost and maintenance expenses as compared to that incurred by on-premise software configuration management.

Increased demand for customized products with numerous options is likely to propel the need for several product configurations, which in turn is estimated to boost the demand for software configuration management market during the forecast period

Surge in demand for effective compliance with stringent regulatory laws is a major factor that is projected to boost the global software configuration management market in the next few years

Rise in demand for software configuration management from enterprises to simplify and synchronize resources is estimated to propel the global software configuration management market during the forecast period

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Software Configuration Management Market