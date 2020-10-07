Impact of Outbreak of COVID-19 on Knowledge Process Outsourcing Market

Knowledge Process Outsourcing Market: Introduction

Knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) is the process of outsourcing knowledge intensive activities that are data driven and encompass the process of analyzing, gathering, managing, and delivering objective insights into businesses. The KPO business includes the preparation of tax returns, accounts, computer aided simulation, financial services, and engineering design and development, among others.

KPO means information related knowledge-based processes or business tasks such as consultancy, research, analysis, or other high-level tasks, which are outsourced. These tasks are allocated to the subsidiary of the same organization or done by another company.

Moreover, knowledge process outsourcing is a continuation of business process outsourcing. Various services that are being outsourced are data management, search and analytics, contract research and biotech, animation and gaming services, remote education and publishing, banking, securities and insurance, market research and competitive intelligence, and scientific and medical content publishing among others.

Key Players Operating in the Global Knowledge Process Outsourcing Market

Local, regional, and international players are present in the knowledge process outsourcing market. The global knowledge process outsourcing market is highly consolidated, with top manufacturers accounting for approximately 25%–30% of the market share. Key players operating in the global knowledge process outsourcing market are: