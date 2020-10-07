Global Wind Power Flange Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Wind Power Flange market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Wind Power Flange market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A flange is an external or internal ridge, or rim (lip), for strength, as the flange of an iron beam such as an I-beam or a T-beam; or for attachment to another object, as the flange on the end of a pipe, steam cylinder, etc., or on the lens mount of a camera; or for a flange of a rail car or tram wheel. Thus flanged wheels are wheels with a flange on one side to keep the wheels from running off the rails.

Wind power flange is the key to the connection, supports and mechanical parts of wind power towers, supports and mechanical parts, it is an important component of wind power generation equipment, and Manufacturing production has very strict requirements.

Onshore Wind is the largest application of wind power flange, which holds about 70% of the industry total value.

The global Wind Power Flange market size is projected to reach US$ 3579.6 million by 2026, from US$ 1924.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.9% during 2021-2026.

Wind Power Flange market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wind Power Flange market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Iraeta

Flanschenwerk Thal

Taewoong

Tianbao

Longma

Ah Industries Flanges

Euskal Forging

Hengrun

Jinrui

CAB

Double Ring

CHW Forge

KJF

GIU

Wind Power Flange Breakdown Data by Type

Below 2 MW

2 MW-3MW

Above 3MW

Wind Power Flange Breakdown Data by Application

Onshore Wind

Offshore Wind

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Wind Power Flange market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Wind Power Flange market report are North America, Europe and China. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

