Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A sewing machine is a device that stitches materials together with thread. They range from foot-operated or electric domestic machines to large, industrial machines. Sewing machines are mainly used to make clothing faster and easier than is possible by hand.

Embroidery machine is a machine used to embroider. With it, people can produce a large number of products quickly without a lot of people. Embroidery machine is widely used in textile industry and fashion industry. Most modern embroidery machines are computer embroidery machine, which can automatically create a design from a pre-programmed digital embroidery pattern. The Computer embroidery machine is mainly composed of mechanical parts, electrical parts and transmission parts.

Fashion Sewing and Embroidery Machine accounts for more than 63% of the market, and the market share has not changed a lot. Textile Sewing and Embroidery Machine is much fewer than Fashion Sewing and Embroidery Machine.

The global Sewing and Embroidery Machine market size is projected to reach US$ 7114 million by 2026, from US$ 5687.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2026.

Sewing and Embroidery Machine market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sewing and Embroidery Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Tajima

Brother

Feiyue

Juki Corporation

Jack

ZOJE

Shang Gong Group

Singer

Toyota

Gemsy

Jaguar

Typical

Viking

SunStar

Maqi

MAX

Janome

Bernina

Pegasus

Baby Lock

Barudan

ZSK

HappyJapan

Feiya

Jingwei Electronic

Yuelong Sewing Equipment

Xinsheng Sewing Equipment

Feiying Electric Machinery

Shenshilei Group

Maya

Sewing and Embroidery Machine Breakdown Data by Type

Sewing Machine

Embroidery Machine

Sewing and Embroidery Machine Breakdown Data by Application

Textile

Fashion

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Sewing and Embroidery Machine market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Sewing and Embroidery Machine market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

