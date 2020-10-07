Global ATM Outsourcing Sales Market Report 2020

In this report, the Global ATM Outsourcing Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global ATM Outsourcing Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Report Overview:

ATM outsourcing is business process delegation to Partner under define conditions in advance. ATM outsourcing includes following: ATM renting, HW and SW maintenance, ATM monitoring and reporting, ATM Lifecycle management. Possibility for redemption existing ATM network from the Bank and then to outsource it.

The global ATM Outsourcing market size is projected to reach US$ 22990 million by 2026, from US$ 21650 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 1.0% during 2021-2026.

The global ATM Outsourcing market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global ATM Outsourcing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

ATM outsourcing is an effect means to implement ATM centralized operation management in bank. Many foreign commercial banks as well as the domestic part of the joint-stock banks in order to take this operation means to carry out intensive operations and scientific, fine management. Through a more professional services to enhance the quality of bank ATM service and service efficiency, increase customer retention, establish a brand image, in order to win social recognition. According to the first line survey, field research and branch Forum. The banks use the ATM sourcing for the following targets.

Geographical Analysis:

Based on region, the global ATM Outsourcing market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America). Research analysts have studied government initiatives, changing the political environment, and social scenarios that are likely to contribute to the growth of the regional markets.

Key Players:

The major players that are operating in the global ATM Outsourcing market are

Cardtronics

Fis

Cash Transactions

Asseco

Burroughs

Avery Scott

Sharenet

ATMJ

NCR

NuSourse

Dolphin Debit

Mobile Money

FEDCorp

Raya Group

Transaction Solutions International

Provus

GRG Banking

King Teller

Segment by Type

ATM Monitoring Outsourcing

ATM Operation Outsourcing

ATM Full Outsourcing

Other Outsourcing

Segment by Application

In-bank Mode

Off-bank Mode

Competitive Landscape:

Factors such as cost analysis, marketing strategy, factor analysis, distributors, sourcing strategy, and industrial chain are all the parts of the global ATM Outsourcing market. The report also includes the analysis of the return on investment (ROI) feasibility with the estimated SWOT analysis.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global ATM Outsourcing market.

• The market share of the global ATM Outsourcing market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global ATM Outsourcing market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global ATM Outsourcing market.

