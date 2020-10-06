Smart Fitness Market Insights on Emerging Scope 2030

Smart Fitness Market: Outlook

The smart fitness market may witness a sea change in the growth rate over the assessment period of 2020-2030 on the back of the escalating awareness among the global populace regarding health. The COVID-19 lockdown is helping to burnish the growth rate of the smart fitness market as a considerable populace now has time to focus on achieving their fitness goals. Hence, this aspect may enable the smart fitness market to flourish greatly during the forecast period.

This report provides an extensive analysis of the factors inviting immense growth opportunities for the smart fitness market. The report also focuses on growth parameters such as competitive landscape, key trends, regional assessment, etc. The study helps the stakeholders to grasp the diverse growth factors of the smart fitness market conscientiously. The report also brings substantial information about the COVID-19 impact on the smart fitness market

Smart Fitness Market: Competitive Trends

The smart fitness market comprises numerous players that engage in stiff competition for establishing dominance. Novel startups are sprouting up in the smart fitness market with cutting-edge smart fitness products. These fitness products are attracting considerable attention from a substantial populace. Well-established players in the smart fitness market are also coming up with modern and tech-infused products that gain attention from fitness freaks to a great extent.

The increasing inclination of people toward fitness has led to a spike in activities such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and partnerships in the smart fitness market. The acquisition of Firstbeat Analytics by Garmin is a recent development. Garmin has acquired Firstbeat analytics to gain more control over the development of health-tracking technology.

Such developments help the players in the smart fitness market to strengthen their foothold. Thus, this factor is directly proportional to an increase in the growth rate of the smart fitness market.

Mergers and acquisitions may sometimes lead to hampering of the growth of the smart fitness market. The acquisition of Fitbit by Google last year has come under the lens of the European Commission over the concerns about the data collection by the internet giant and its use for targeted advertising.

Though Google has assured to create a ‘data silo’ in which the data stored from Fitbit devices will be sorted out and will not be applied for targeted advertising, the European Commission considers this data silo as insufficient and feels that this will give an illicit competitive advantage to Google over other competitors. Such developments may hinder the growth of the smart fitness market.

Some major players in the smart fitness market are Garmin Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Xiaomi Inc., Under Armour, Inc., LG Electronics, and OMsignal.

Smart Fitness Market: Recent Developments

Cutting-edge smart fitness products bring immense growth opportunities for the smart fitness market. Here are some recent developments in these specific categories that have the potential of bringing good growth for the smart fitness market.

Smartwatch: Affordable smartwatches are gaining considerable momentum in the smart fitness market. For instance, Xiaomi’s Amazfit brand recently launched the Bip S Lite smartwatch at INR 3799. Aimed at beginners, it is lightweight and has a 30-day on-battery time.

Smart Clothing: Smart apparel is making great advancements. Nadi X yoga pants are a classic instance. These pants use haptic feedback to create tiny vibrations on the body parts that need to be adjusted while performing yoga poses. The pants are connected to an iOS app that offers instructions on optimizing the yoga poses.

Shoes: Connected footwear, though in its infancy now, has great potential to bring good growth prospects. Altra IQ sports shoes are an ideal example of the growing influence of extensive technologies in footwear. These smart shoes have a multi-sensored system within the length of the midsole to track fitness data.