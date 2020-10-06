Global and United States Electronic Article Surveillance Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Electronic Article Surveillance Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Electronic Article Surveillance Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Electronic article surveillance is a technological method for preventing shoplifting from retail stores, pilferage of books from libraries or removal of properties from office buildings. Special tags are fixed to merchandise or books. These tags are removed or deactivated by the clerks when the item is properly bought or checked out. At the exits of the store, a detection system sounds an alarm or otherwise alerts the staff when it senses active tags. Some stores also have detection systems at the entrance to the restrooms that sound an alarm if someone tries to take unpaid merchandise with them into the restroom. For high-value goods that are to be manipulated by the patrons, wired alarm clips called spider wrap may be used instead of tags.

Segment by Type, the Electronic Article Surveillance Equipment market is segmented into

Electromagnetic Systems

Sound-magnetic Systems

Radio Frequency Systems

Microwave Systems

Others

Segment by Application, the Electronic Article Surveillance Equipment market is segmented into

Governments

Markets & Malls

Offices

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Electronic Article Surveillance Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Electronic Article Surveillance Equipment market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Electronic Article Surveillance Equipment Market Share Analysis

Electronic Article Surveillance Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Electronic Article Surveillance Equipment business, the date to enter into the Electronic Article Surveillance Equipment market, Electronic Article Surveillance Equipment product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Checkpoint Systems

Nedap

Tyco Retail Solutions

GUNNEBO GATEWAY

Sensormatic

Eastcompeace

Agon Systems

Amersec

Invco Systems

CNC International

Shanghai RL Electronics

Hangzhou Century

Ketec

Sentry Technology

TAG Company

