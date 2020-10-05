High Demand for Intermodal Transport from the Millennial Population to Foster the Growth of the Intermodal Transport Market between 2019 – 2029

“

key players to increase the logistics efficiency and to improve supply chain management.

Intermodal Transport Market Challenges:

Lack of intermodal transportation knowledge and training is restraining the rapid growth of intermodal transport market in some developing and underdeveloped countries. However, increasing penetration of key players in such countries, increasing world trade and increasing globalization is expected to fuel growth of the intermodal transport market in in the untouched regions during the forecast period.

Intermodal Transport Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the Intermodal Transport market on the basis of solutions:

Fleet management

Intermodal dispatch

Freight security

Terminals

Warehousing

Trucking software

Segmentation of the Intermodal Transport market on the basis of services:

Managed Services

Consulting Services

Customization services

Segmentation of the Intermodal Transport market on the basis of type of mode:

Rail-road,

Road-water

Road-air

Other

Segmentation of the Intermodal Transport market on the basis of vertical:

Consumer and retail

Oil and gas,

Manufacturing Industry

Energy and Utility

Mining

Aviation

Construction,

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals and healthcare

Food and beverages

Others

Segmentation of intermodal transportation market on the basis of mode of ownership

Asset Owned

Manufacturers

Trade Integrators

Intermodal Transport Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the key players identified in the Intermodal Transport market are DHL, DB Schenker,, FedEx, DSV, Yusen Logistics, Kunel+Nagel, Xpo Logistics, GE Transportation, HighJump Software, TMW Systems, and Trinium Trucking Systems. The logistics and integrated service providers work together of the whole process of intermodal transport. These players are expected to profoundly influence the Intermodal Transport market during the forecast period.

Intermodal Transport Market: Regional Overview

The growth of domestic intermodal transportation market in North America (especially) is expected to push the growth of intermodal transport market around the globe. Europe is expected to hold a significant market value share of the intermodal transport market owing to presence of large number of logistics companies in the region. Moreover significant business trade, and increasing industrialization is expected to witness a significant growth of the intermodal transportation market in the region. Asia Pacific region is expected to have a significant growth in the intermodal transport market due to increasing adoption of the domestic intermodal transport and increasing trends pertaining to the logistics industry. China is expected to hold a significant market value share in the intermodal transport market in the region due to present of significant trading business in the region. The players in the intermodal transport market are expected to penetrate in the Latin America. The intermodal transport market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to have a significant market value share due to the presence of large business of crude oil, petroleum and other commodities.

The report on intermodal transportation market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Intermodal Transport Market Segments

Global Intermodal Transport Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013–2017

Global Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for the Market

Global Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Market Solutions Technology

Value Chain of the Intermodal Transport Market

Global Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional Analysis for Intermodal Transport Market Includes-

North America Intermodal Transport Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Intermodal Transport Market Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Intermodal Transport Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Intermodal Transport Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other APAC Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA and other APAC

Japan

China

Middle East and Africa Intermodal Transport Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with Intermodal Transport market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various Intermodal Transport market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of the parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Global Intermodal Transport Market by Geography:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers in Intermodal Transport Market Report:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope of Intermodal Transport Market

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary of Intermodal Transport Market

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Intermodal Transport Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Intermodal Transport Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

And Continue…

