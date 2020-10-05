High Demand for Intermodal Transport from the Millennial Population to Foster the Growth of the Intermodal Transport Market between 2019 – 2029

“
Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Intermodal Transport market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Intermodal Transport market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Intermodal Transport market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.
Global Intermodal Transport Market by Companies:
key players to increase the logistics efficiency and to improve supply chain management.
Intermodal Transport Market Challenges:
Lack of intermodal transportation knowledge and training is restraining the rapid growth of intermodal transport market in some developing and underdeveloped countries. However, increasing penetration of key players in such countries, increasing world trade and increasing globalization is expected to fuel growth of the intermodal transport market in in the untouched regions during the forecast period.
Intermodal Transport Market: Segmentation
Segmentation of the Intermodal Transport market on the basis of solutions:
- Fleet management
- Intermodal dispatch
- Freight security
- Terminals
- Warehousing
- Trucking software
Segmentation of the Intermodal Transport market on the basis of services:
- Managed Services
- Consulting Services
- Customization services
Segmentation of the Intermodal Transport market on the basis of type of mode:
- Rail-road,
- Road-water
- Road-air
- Other
Segmentation of the Intermodal Transport market on the basis of vertical:
- Consumer and retail
- Oil and gas,
- Manufacturing Industry
- Energy and Utility
- Mining
- Aviation
- Construction,
- Chemicals
- Pharmaceuticals and healthcare
- Food and beverages
- Others
Segmentation of intermodal transportation market on the basis of mode of ownership
- Asset Owned
- Manufacturers
- Trade Integrators
Intermodal Transport Market: Market Participants
Examples of some of the key players identified in the Intermodal Transport market are DHL, DB Schenker,, FedEx, DSV, Yusen Logistics, Kunel+Nagel, Xpo Logistics, GE Transportation, HighJump Software, TMW Systems, and Trinium Trucking Systems. The logistics and integrated service providers work together of the whole process of intermodal transport. These players are expected to profoundly influence the Intermodal Transport market during the forecast period.
Intermodal Transport Market: Regional Overview
The growth of domestic intermodal transportation market in North America (especially) is expected to push the growth of intermodal transport market around the globe. Europe is expected to hold a significant market value share of the intermodal transport market owing to presence of large number of logistics companies in the region. Moreover significant business trade, and increasing industrialization is expected to witness a significant growth of the intermodal transportation market in the region. Asia Pacific region is expected to have a significant growth in the intermodal transport market due to increasing adoption of the domestic intermodal transport and increasing trends pertaining to the logistics industry. China is expected to hold a significant market value share in the intermodal transport market in the region due to present of significant trading business in the region. The players in the intermodal transport market are expected to penetrate in the Latin America. The intermodal transport market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to have a significant market value share due to the presence of large business of crude oil, petroleum and other commodities.
The report on intermodal transportation market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Regional Analysis for Intermodal Transport Market Includes-
- North America Intermodal Transport Market
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America Intermodal Transport Market
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe Intermodal Transport Market
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordic
- Benelux
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe Intermodal Transport Market
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- SEA and other APAC
- Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ)
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of SEA and other APAC
- Japan
- China
- Middle East and Africa Intermodal Transport Market
- GCC Countries
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with Intermodal Transport market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various Intermodal Transport market factors on market segments and geographies.
