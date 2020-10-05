L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Market New Business Opportunities and Investment Research Report 2018 to 2028

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global L-Hydroxyphenylalanine market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the L-Hydroxyphenylalanine market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the L-Hydroxyphenylalanine market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the L-Hydroxyphenylalanine market.

As per the report, the L-Hydroxyphenylalanine market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the L-Hydroxyphenylalanine market are highlighted in the report. Although the L-Hydroxyphenylalanine market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Market: Immense Potential in Skin Cell Rejuvenation Space

A cohort of opportunities lie in the cosmetics industry as L-hydroxyphenylalanine reflects high potential in skin rejuvenation and protection against UV light, making it a vital element in various cosmetic creams and anti-ageing products. Studies have revealed that L-hydroxyphenylalanine in the amino acid family averts wrinkling by reducing the damage caused by UV rays on the skin’s connective tissue composed of elastin fibers and collagen. In addition to anti-UV benefit, L-hydroxyphenylalanine facilitates skin cell development to fight against natural ageing. As brain ages, it suffers reduction in cognitive ability that results in oxidative stress and production of free radicals that speeds up natural ageing. L-hydroxyphenylalanine enables a higher percentage of melanin production in skin layers consequently supporting skin color and decreasing wrinkles. Recognizing this potential of L-hydroxyphenylalanine, manufacturers of cosmetic products such as anti-ageing creams have initiated the development of skin care products with L-hydroxyphenylalanine. This aspect coupled with a significant increase in the prevalence of anti-ageing, particularly across Japan, and other Latin American countries, is expected to spur the demand for L-hydroxyphenylalanine worldwide, in turn sketching new opportunities for growth of L-hydroxyphenylalanine market during the period of forecast.

L-hydroxyphenylalanine Market: Absence of Guidelines Apropos of L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Adoption Content and Dosage

Albeit it’s importance in treating cancer or anti-ageing and other disorders, the adoption of L-hydroxyphenylalanine faces certain limitations that can lead to potential side-effects that include fatigue, heartburn, nausea and headache. In addition to this, absence of relevant information on safety and consumption guidelines of L-hydroxyphenylalanine supplementation for children as well as during breastfeeding and pregnancy has become a major concern in the nutraceuticals industry. This factor has further confined the adoption of L-hydroxyphenylalanine in the functional food space. Moreover, consumption of L-hydroxyphenylalanine is associated with increased thyroxin level that is likely to increase the risk of hyperthyroidism and Graves’ disease. Also, unregulated consumption or high dosage of L-hydroxyphenylalanine can potentially lead to arrhythmia. As a consequence, absence of guidelines apropos of supplement dosage of L-hydroxyphenylalanine has caused a huge difference in the opinion between scientists and doctors. This aspect has created anomalies with respect to use of L-hydroxyphenylalanine, in turn challenging the growth of the L-hydroxyphenylalanine market.

