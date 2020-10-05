Industrial Fabric Market Demand Analysis And Future Opportunity Evaluation, Top Companies, Trends and Technology 2020-2025

Global Industrial Fabric Market Analysis

According to Market Research, The Global Industrial Fabric Market was valued at USD 120.79 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 174.81 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.70% from 2019 to 2026.

What are Industrial Fabric?

Both natural as well as synthetic materials are used in the manufacturing of industrial fabrics, which are woven in a variety of patterns or created in unwoven textures. Some of the materials that are used in order to form industrial fabrics include fiberglass yarns, aramid fibers, Kevlar, graphite, nylon, polyester and Teflon. Industrial fabrics can be used in a variety of applications such as printing, belting, automotive, filtering and processing applications.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Global Industrial Fabric Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Factors such as the better quality of the properties that are offered by industrial fabric as well as the growing application of industrial fabric in the automotive industry are aiding the growth of the industrial fabric market. Other factors that are increasing the growth of the market include the emerging markets that are present in the Asia Pacific market. Factors such as the reducing cost of the industrial fabric as well as the stringent government regulations are restraining the growth of the market.

Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Industrial Fabric Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market.

Global Industrial Fabric Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Industrial Fabric Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Dowdupont, Johns Manville, Fitesa S.A., Forbo International Sa, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, G.R.Henderson Co. Textiles Ltd., Habasit AG, W. Barnet GmbH & Co. Kg, Toray Industries, Inc., Contitech AG, Cerex Advanced Fabrics, Inc.. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Industrial Fabric Market, By Fiber

>>Polyester

>>Aramid

>>Polyamide

>>Composite (Glass and Carbon Fibers)

>>Others

Global Industrial Fabric Market, By Application

>>Conveyor Belt

>>Automotive Carpet

>>Flame Resistant Apparel

>>Transmission Belt

>>Protective Apparel

>>Others

Global Industrial Fabric Market Geographic Scope

>>North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

>>Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

>>Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

>>Latin America

o Brazil

>>Rest of the World

INTRODUCTION OF GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL FABRIC MARKET

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Assumptions

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH

3.1 Data Mining

3.2 Validation

3.3 Primary Interviews

3.4 List of Data Sources

4 GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL FABRIC MARKET OUTLOOK

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Framework

5 GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL FABRIC MARKET, BY FIBER

5.1 Overview

5.2 Polyester

5.3 Aramid

5.4 Polyamide

5.5 Composite (Glass and Carbon Fibers)

5.6 Others

6 GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL FABRIC MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1 Overview

6.2 Conveyor Belt

6.3 Automotive Carpet

6.4 Flame Resistant Apparel

6.5 Transmission Belt

6.6 Protective Apparel

6.7 Others

7 GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL FABRIC MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America

7.2.1 U.S.

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 U.K.

7.3.3 France

7.3.4 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 China

7.4.2 Japan

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 Rest of the World

7.5.1 Latin America

7.5.2 Middle East and Africa

8 GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL FABRIC MARKETCOMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1 Overview

8.2 Company Market ranking

8.3 Vendor Landscape

8.4 Key Development Strategies

9 COMPANY PROFILES

9.1 Dowdupont

9.2 Johns Manville

9.3 Fitesa S.A.

9.4 Forbo International Sa

9.5 Ahlstrom-Munksjö

9.6 G.R.Henderson Co. Textiles Ltd.

9.7 Habasit AG

9.8 W. Barnet GmbH & Co. Kg

9.9 Toray Industries, Inc.

9.10 Contitech AG

9.11 Cerex Advanced Fabrics, Inc.

10 APPENDIX

10.1 Related Research

