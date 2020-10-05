Belgium Public Safety And Homeland Security Market- What Are The Main Factors That Contributing Towards Industry Growth?

In light of the March 2016 terror carnage in Brussels airport and subway station, it proved that the past security measures are simply not working; a major overhaul of Belgium’s internal security infrastructure and funding is already in progress. This report forecasts a 2015-2020 market CAGR of 13.4%, four times the country 2000-2015 CAGR.

The two-volume (+ one*) report: “Belgium Homeland Security & Public Safety Market – 2017-2022” is the most comprehensive review of the Belgian Homeland Security & Public Safety market available today. It provides a detailed and reasoned roadmap of this growing market.

The report covers both the Belgian Homeland Security & Public Safety markets since in most cases, products and services have dual or triple use applications and present the same business opportunities (e.g., police equipment is used for three sectors: counter terror, counter crime and illegal immigration).

This report is published as one of our “Europe’s Terror & Migration Crisis Series” reports (concurrently with 9 other published and a dozen pipeline reports to be published soon).

Belgium Counter Terror & Public Safety Market is boosted by the following drivers:

The complexity, planning and carnage of the Brussels terror attacks shook the Belgian government and public. The March 2016 Brussels bombings and the November 2015 Paris carnage have made it plain that the scale of the threat posed by the Islamic State to Belgium is far larger than most Belgians had previously thought. That threat is no longer limited to the radicalization of the approximately 450 Belgian citizens who left Belgium to fight alongside the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq.

Belgian authorities assert that as of early 2015, about 380 Belgians have tried to leave in order to fight in Syria and Iraq and that 330 have succeeded in doing so; official sources also estimate that 180 individuals from Belgium are in the region or en route.

ISIS terror threats coupled with the surge in entry of migrants are alarming and show no signs of declining. Present measures are simply not working; a complete Belgium-wide overhaul of the internal security strategy is essential. 2016 will probably be remembered as a watershed year for Belgium’s internal security market, with a number of different developments converging to mark a major turning point.

The Belgian police forces are ill-equipped to encounter 21st century terrorists who use cutting-edge communication means, conduct exceptional pre-attack intelligence, and have been trained by ISIS on how to plan and conduct modern day guerrilla warfare using modern weapons.

The Belgian market for security and safety products are served by EU defense and security companies. Even with a preference for EU manufactured products, foreign products can usually strongly compete on the basis of price and performance. They do not encounter any direct trade barriers or quotas. Non-tariff, indirect trade barriers may be the approval process of dual-use goods, which include many security market products.

This report is a resource for executives with interests in the industry. It has been explicitly customized for the security industry and government decision-makers in order to enable them to identify business opportunities, developing technologies, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.

Questions answered in this 467-page two-volume + one* report includes:

What will the market size and trends be during 2016-2022?

Which submarkets provide attractive business opportunities?

Who are the decision-makers?

What drives the customers to purchase solutions and services?

What are the customers looking for?

What are the technology & services trends?

What is the market SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?

What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

With 467 pages, 64 tables and 154 figures, this two-volume + one* report covers 9 vertical, 9 technologic and 3 revenue source submarkets, offering for each of them 2015 data and assessments, and 2016-2022 forecasts and analyses.

* Customers who purchase a multi-readers license of the report will get the “Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Industry – 2016 Edition” report free of charge. Single-reader license customers will get a 50% discount for the Industry report.

Why Buy this Report?

A. Market data is analyzed via 3 orthogonal perspectives:

With a highly fragmented Homeland Security & Public Safety market we address the “money trail” – each dollar spent – via the following 3 viewpoints:

By 9 Vertical Markets including:

Airport Security

Smart Borders, Immigration Enforcement & Border Security

Intelligence Agencies

Critical Infrastructure Protection

Police Modernization & Other 1st Responders

Public Events & Safe City

Building & Perimeter Security

CBRN Security & Safety

Other Vertical Markets (including: Maritime Security, Mass Transportation Security and Oil-Gas Industry Security)

By 3 Revenue Sources including:

Products Sales

Maintenance & Service, Upgrades, Refurbishment

Planning, Training and Consulting

By 9 Technology Markets including:

Cybersecurity

Counter Terror & Crime IT

Communication Systems & Devices

Biometrics

Video Surveillance Technologies

Intrusion Detection Systems

Border & Perimeter Security Technologies

Explosives & Weapons Detection Technologies

Other Technologies (including: C2/C4ISR Systems, NLW, Counter IED, Personal Protective Gear and more)

B. Detailed market analysis frameworks for each of the market sectors, including:

Market drivers & inhibitors

Business opportunities

SWOT analysis

Competitive analysis

Business environment

The 2015-2022 market segmented by 51 submarkets

C. This report addresses the Homeland Security & Public Safety dual-use products markets:

76% of the Belgium market revenues derive from dual-use products. For example, cybersecurity systems are used to address both cyber-crime and cyber-terror. Decision-makers forming their strategy need a complete view of this overlapping market both independently and in their intersections.

D. The report includes the following 5 appendices:

Appendix A: Belgium Counter Terror & Public Safety Agencies

Appendix B: European Security Related Product Standards

Appendix C: The European Union Challenges and Outlook

Appendix D: The European Migration Crisis

Appendix E: Abbreviations

E. The report addresses over 300 European Homeland Security and Public Safety standards (including links)

F. The report provides the number of passengers and number of screened cabin & checked-in baggage and luggage at each of the major airports by 2016 & 2020

G. The report discusses directly and indirectly the following 90 technologies:

Access Control Systems

Automated Border Control (ABC) Gates

Backscatter X-Ray Container-Vehicle Screening Systems

Bio-Agents & Infectious Disease Detection

Biometrics

Biosecurity and Biosafety Devices & Systems

Bio-Terror & Infectious Disease Early Alert System Devices & Systems

Boarding Gate Explosives Scanners

Border & Perimeter Barriers

C2/C4ISR Systems

Capacitance Sensors Fence

CBRN and Hazmat Personal Protective Gear

Cell Broadcast Mass Emergency Notification

Chemical Agent Detection

Chemical, HAZMAT & Nuclear Detection

Coherent Scatter 2D X-Ray Systems

Communication Systems & Devices

Cybersecurity

Decontamination of CBRN & HAZMAT Incidents

Desktop ETD Devices

Dual Energy LINAC X-Ray Container-Vehicle Screening Systems

Dual-View LINAC X-Ray Container-Vehicle Screening Systems

Dumb Fences

Electronic Fencing

Emergency Management IT Systems

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Devices & Systems

E-Passports

Fiber Optic Fence

Gamma Ray Systems Container-Vehicle Screening Systems

Hand Held Metal Detectors

Handheld ETD Devices

Homeland Security & Public Safety IT Systems

Human Portable Radiation Detection Systems (HPRDS)

Hybrid Tomographic EDS & 2D X-Ray Screening

IED Placement Detection

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) IT

Intelligence Community Big Data IT

Intelligence Community Cloud Infrastructure IT

Intelligence Community Software as a Service (SaaS)

Intelligence Services IT

Interoperable Communication Systems

Intrusion Detection Systems

Ion Mobility Spectroscopy (IMS)

Liquid Explosives Detection Devices

Luggage, Baggage & Mail Screening Systems

Maritime Awareness Global Network (MAGNET)

Mass Emergency Notification Devices & Systems

Metal detection Portals

Multimodal Biometric Systems

Narcotics Trace Detection Devices

Natural & Manmade Disaster Early Warning systems

Non-Lethal Weapons(NLW)

Nuclear/Radiological Detection Devices & Systems

Other Security Technologies

People Screening MMWave (AIT) Portals

People Screening X-Ray Backscatter (AIT) Portals

Perimeter Security Technologies

Personal (Ballistic & CBRNE) Protective Gear

Personal Body Armor

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Police Modernization Systems and Devices

Ported Coax Buried Line Fence

Rescue & Recovery Equipment

Respiratory Protective Equipment

Satellite Based Maritime Tracking

Shoe Scanners

Siren Systems

SkyBitz Global Locating System

Standoff Explosives & Weapon Detection Systems

Standoff Suicide Bombers Detection

Strain Sensitive Cables Fence

Suicide Bombers Borne IED (PBIED) Detectors

Suicide Bombers Detonation Neutralization

Taut Wire Fence

Text Alert Systems

The Advanced Spectroscopic Portals (ASP)

Tomographic Explosive Detection Systems (EDS)

Transportable X-Ray Screening Checkpoints

VBIED Detonation Neutralization

Vehicle & Container Screening Systems

Vehicle Borne IED (VBIED) Detectors

Vehicle Screening ETD Systems

Vibration Sensors Mounted on Fence

Video Analytics

Video Surveillance

Visa & Passport related IT

Voice Alert Systems

Wide Area Communications and Tracking Technology

X-Ray Container-Vehicle Screening Systems

X-ray Screening systems

H. The supplementary (*) (**) report: “Global Homeland Security and Public Safety Industry – 2016 Edition” (updated in May 2016) provides the following insights and analysis of the industry including:

The Global Industry 2016 status

Effects of Emerging Technologies on the Industry

The Market Trends

Vendor – Government Relationship

Geopolitical Outlook 2016-2022

The Industry Business Models & Strategies

Market Entry Challenges

The Industry: Supply-Side & Demand-Side Analysis

Market Entry Strategies

Price Elasticity

Past Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Events

I. The supplementary* "Global Homeland Security and Public Safety Industry 2016 Edition" report provides updated (May 2016) and extensive information (including company profile, recent annual revenues, key executives, homeland security and public safety products, and contact info.) on the 119 leading Homeland Security and Public Safety Vendors in the industry

