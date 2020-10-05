Tapioca Starch Market will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2018 to 2028

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Tapioca Starch market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Tapioca Starch market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Tapioca Starch market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Tapioca Starch market.

As per the report, the Tapioca Starch market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Tapioca Starch market are highlighted in the report. Although the Tapioca Starch market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Tapioca Starch Market: Application in Infant Nutrition & Baby Foods Emerging as a Key Trend

Tapioca starch has witnessed extensive adoption as bodying agent in a plethora of commercially available baby food products and infant nutritional supplements. Gluten-free, organic tapioca starch has witnessed high consumption from individuals affected from celiac disease. Uptake of female working population, which has driven demand for infant formulas, will further compliment expansion of the tapioca starch market in the upcoming years.

This cassava extract represents robust consumption as “superfood” in countries such as India, in light of its associated health benefits. Besides enriched with carbohydrates, tapioca starch is rich in minerals, such as calcium and iron, essential for maintaining bone and blood health. Additionally, tapioca pearls witness high consumption on account of their traits including blood pressure regulation, and constipation & indigestion prevention. Health benefits such as these will continue to drive popularity of this cassava extract, and fuel future growth of the tapioca starch.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

What is the projected revenue generated by the Tapioca Starch market in 2018? What are the future prospects of the Tapioca Starch market post the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the scope for innovation in the Tapioca Starch market? How have government policies impacted the growth of the Tapioca Starch market? Which region has the highest concentration of tier 1 companies?

