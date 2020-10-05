Neuro marketing Technologies Market 2019-2027 / Growth, Trends And Forecast

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Neuromarketing technologies market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Neuromarketing technologies market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Neuromarketing technologies market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the Neuro marketing technologies market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the Neuro marketing technologies market by segmenting the market based on the technology and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Neuromarketing techniques offer new ways to improve the conventional marketing methods through the utilization of new user interface types, software, and applications. Apparently, it contributes towards an in-depth understanding of how the end-users feel about the product & services. It also provides the best insights into customer engagement on the basis of the emotional quotient of the customers.

All these factors are predicted to tilt the expansion of the industry in the positive direction over the forecast timeline. Nevertheless, the high set up costs of the technology, agility concerns, and consistent up-gradation of biometric rules by the state authorities will be deterrent to the growth of the market during the period from 2019 to 2027.

Based on the technology, the market is segregated into Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Electroencephalography (EEG), Steady State Tomography, Eye Tracking, and Magnetoencephalography (MEG).

Key players in the Neuromarketing technologies industry include Tobli AB, MindMetriks, True Impact Marketing, Affectiva, Neurosense, Forebrain, Sensory Logic, Inc., SR Labs, Neuresics, Institute of Sensory Analysis, Olson Zaltman, MSW-ARS Research, Realeyes Data Services Ltd., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., EYEONMEDIA, Sands Research, Inc., and Gallup & Robinson.

