Demand for Horehound to Scale New Heights as Market Players Focus on Innovations 2018 – 2028

In 2018, the market size of Horehound Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Horehound market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Horehound market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Horehound market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.

This study presents the Horehound Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Horehound history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Horehound market, the following companies are covered:

key market participants identified across the value chain of the global Horehound market are: The Great American Spice Co., Bickford Flavors, Mountain Rose Herbs, Monterey Bay Spice Company, Inc., Merck KGaA, Ricola AG, Herb Pharm

Opportunities for Horehound market:

The market for horehound is anticipated to increase over the forecast year owing to its preventive and therapeutic properties. The consumers of developed regions are more inclined towards herbs and natural products as they do not have any adverse effect on health and have potential in the treatment of health problems. The increasing use of horehound in the treatment of a cough and bronchitis is making the market for the horehound herb witness a growing demand. The horehound is used in the formulations of syrups, and lozenges to treat clogged nasal cavity and cough. The need for horehound is also increasing due to growing consumer inclination towards dietary supplements as the herb is used as an aid to relieve digestive problems and also used to stimulate appetite. Besides, the use of horehound as a flavoring agent in food and beverage industry is further providing market opportunities for the horehound herb.

Brief Approach to Research Horehound Market:

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes

