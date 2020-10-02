Growing Awareness Related to Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material is Anticipated to Accelerate the Growth of the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market 2017 – 2025

New Study on the Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market by PMR
key players in this market space have their inbuilt research and development departments.
Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market: Drivers & Restraints
An increase in demand for lightweight fiberglass composite in the automotive industry, rise in demand for diverse blade sizes in wind energy industry and infrastructure development in the construction industry are the leading factors behind GFRP market growth worldwide. GFRP composite material can be customized easily as it is versatile and profitable during its manufacturing. This property holds significant growth opportunity in the construction industry. Qualities like durability, thermal efficiency, and strength of fiberglass are attracting its end users.
To meet increasing demand of GFRP composite market, GFRP composite material manufacturer has to face challenges such as availability of raw material, rising price, competition from carbon fiber and changing regulations.
Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market: Segmentation
The GFRP composite material market is segmented as per its products, manufacturing processes, end users and geographical use.
On the basis of products, the GFRP composite material market is segmented into:
- S- glass
- C-glass
- E-glass
- Other glass
On the basis of manufacturing processes, the GFRP composite material market is segmented into:
- Sheet molding process
- Bulk molding process
- Continuous processing
- Spray- up process
- Hand lay- up process
- GMT and LFRT process
- Resin transfer molding process
- Other processes
On the basis of GFRP end users, the GFRP composite material market is segmented into:
- Transportation sector
- Construction and Infrastructure sector
- Consumer goods sector
- Electrical and electronic sector
- Marine and other sectors
Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market: Regional Outlook
Based on the geographies, Glass fiber reinforced plastic (GFRP) composite material market is segmented into seven regions — North America GFRP composite material market, Latin America GFRP composite material market, Eastern Europe GFRP composite material market, Western Europe GFRP composite material market, APEJ GFRP composite material market, Japan GFRP composite material market and the Middle East & Africa GFRP composite material market. Among the regions mentioned above, countries such as India, China, Thailand, Vietnam are the developing countries focusing on their infrastructure development that includes new construction, renovation, and repair of the commercial, residential and institutional region. Therefore, Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) along is leading GFRP composite material market space. Followed by North America in transportation sector use. Eastern and Western Europe are more active in research and development activities for developing high quality performing GFRP composite material products. Country wise China emerged as the largest producer, supplier and product consumer for GFRP products, followed by other developing countries like India and Brazil.
Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Players
Some of the market players accounting for global (GFRP) composite material market includes Delkom Group, Advanced Glassfiber Yarns (Agy) Llc, Nitto Boseki Co. Ltd., Saint-Gobain Vetrotex, Jushi Group Co. Ltd., Taiwan Glass Ind Corp., Binani 3b-The Fibreglass Company, Ppg Industries Inc., Gradeall International Limited, Changzhou Pengyu Frp Pressure Vessel Co., Ltd. Among listed above players, key vendors identified in this market space are Asahi Glass, Jushi Group, China Beihai Fiberglass, Saint-Gobain, PPG and Nippon Electric Glass.
