Growing Awareness Related to Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material is Anticipated to Accelerate the Growth of the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market 2017 – 2025

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.

As per the report, the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe owing to a range of factors including, favorable government policies, and growing awareness related to the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material , surge in research and development and more.

Accurate assessment of the growth trajectory of the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market post the COVID-19 pandemic

In-depth analysis of the marketing, sales, promotional strategies adopted by prominent market players

The domestic and international presence of different players in the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market

A thorough analysis of the supply-demand trends in different regions and the impact of the COVID-19 on the same

Manufacturing/production prowess of various players operating in the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market

Competitive Outlook

The competitive outlook section provides valuable information related to the different companies operating in the current Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market landscape. The market share, product portfolio, pricing strategy, sales and distribution channels of each company is discussed in the report.

Regional Assessment

The presented market study touches upon the market scenario in different regions and provides a deep understanding of the influence of micro and macro-economic factors on the prospects of the market in each region.

key players in this market space have their inbuilt research and development departments.

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market: Drivers & Restraints

An increase in demand for lightweight fiberglass composite in the automotive industry, rise in demand for diverse blade sizes in wind energy industry and infrastructure development in the construction industry are the leading factors behind GFRP market growth worldwide. GFRP composite material can be customized easily as it is versatile and profitable during its manufacturing. This property holds significant growth opportunity in the construction industry. Qualities like durability, thermal efficiency, and strength of fiberglass are attracting its end users.

To meet increasing demand of GFRP composite market, GFRP composite material manufacturer has to face challenges such as availability of raw material, rising price, competition from carbon fiber and changing regulations.

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market: Segmentation

The GFRP composite material market is segmented as per its products, manufacturing processes, end users and geographical use.

On the basis of products, the GFRP composite material market is segmented into:

S- glass

C-glass

E-glass

Other glass

On the basis of manufacturing processes, the GFRP composite material market is segmented into:

Sheet molding process

Bulk molding process

Continuous processing

Spray- up process

Hand lay- up process

GMT and LFRT process

Resin transfer molding process

Other processes

On the basis of GFRP end users, the GFRP composite material market is segmented into:

Transportation sector

Construction and Infrastructure sector

Consumer goods sector

Electrical and electronic sector

Marine and other sectors

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the geographies, Glass fiber reinforced plastic (GFRP) composite material market is segmented into seven regions — North America GFRP composite material market, Latin America GFRP composite material market, Eastern Europe GFRP composite material market, Western Europe GFRP composite material market, APEJ GFRP composite material market, Japan GFRP composite material market and the Middle East & Africa GFRP composite material market. Among the regions mentioned above, countries such as India, China, Thailand, Vietnam are the developing countries focusing on their infrastructure development that includes new construction, renovation, and repair of the commercial, residential and institutional region. Therefore, Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) along is leading GFRP composite material market space. Followed by North America in transportation sector use. Eastern and Western Europe are more active in research and development activities for developing high quality performing GFRP composite material products. Country wise China emerged as the largest producer, supplier and product consumer for GFRP products, followed by other developing countries like India and Brazil.

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Players

Some of the market players accounting for global (GFRP) composite material market includes Delkom Group, Advanced Glassfiber Yarns (Agy) Llc, Nitto Boseki Co. Ltd., Saint-Gobain Vetrotex, Jushi Group Co. Ltd., Taiwan Glass Ind Corp., Binani 3b-The Fibreglass Company, Ppg Industries Inc., Gradeall International Limited, Changzhou Pengyu Frp Pressure Vessel Co., Ltd. Among listed above players, key vendors identified in this market space are Asahi Glass, Jushi Group, China Beihai Fiberglass, Saint-Gobain, PPG and Nippon Electric Glass.

