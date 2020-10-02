Exercise Equipment Market: Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2020– 2025

The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Exercise Equipment market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Exercise Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Exercise Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Exercise Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Exercise Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the Exercise Equipment report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Segment by Type, the Exercise Equipment market is segmented into

Strength Training Equipment

Cardiovascular Training Equipment

Elliptical

Rowing Machine

Stationary Bike

Treadmills

Other Types

Segment by Application, the Exercise Equipment market is segmented into

Hotels

Corporate Offices

Hospitals & Medical Centers

Public Institutions (Schools, Universities, and Others)

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Exercise Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Exercise Equipment market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Exercise Equipment Market Share Analysis

Exercise Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Exercise Equipment business, the date to enter into the Exercise Equipment market, Exercise Equipment product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Amer Sports Corporation

Brunswick Corporation

Core Health and Fitness

Cybex International Inc

Exigo

Fitness EM

Icon Health & Fitness

Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech

Johnson Health Tech

Kettler (GB) limited

Matrix Fitness

Nautilus

Octane Fitness

Paramount Fitness Corporation

Precor Incorporated

Technogym

Torque Fitness

True Fitness Technology

The Exercise Equipment report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Exercise Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Exercise Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Highlights of the Report

The report offers a broad understanding of the customer behavior and growth patterns of the global Exercise Equipment market

The report sheds light on the lucrative business prospects pertaining to the global Exercise Equipment market

The readers will gain an insight into the upcoming products and related innovations in the global Exercise Equipment market

The report provides details about the key strategic initiatives adopted by the key players functioning in the global Exercise Equipment market

The authors of the Exercise Equipment report have scrutinized the segments considering their profitability, market demand, sales revenue, production, and growth potential

In the geographical analysis, the Exercise Equipment report examines the current market developments in various regions and countries.

Table of Contents Covered in the Report:

1 Exercise Equipment Market Overview

1 Exercise Equipment Product Overview

1.2 Exercise Equipment Market Segment by Type

1.3 Global Exercise Equipment Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Exercise Equipment Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Exercise Equipment Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Exercise Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.4 Global Exercise Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Exercise Equipment Market Competition by Company

1 Global Exercise Equipment Sales and Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Exercise Equipment Revenue and Share by Company (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Exercise Equipment Price by Company (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Players Exercise Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Exercise Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Exercise Equipment Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Exercise Equipment Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Exercise Equipment Company Profiles and Sales Data

1 China Shipping Container Lines

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Exercise Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 China Shipping Container Lines Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

4 Exercise Equipment Market Status and Outlook by Regions

1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Exercise Equipment Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Exercise Equipment Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Exercise Equipment Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2.2 Global Exercise Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Global Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.3 North America Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Exercise Equipment Application/End Users

1 Exercise Equipment Segment by Application

5.2 Global Exercise Equipment Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Exercise Equipment Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Exercise Equipment Sales and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6 Global Exercise Equipment Market Forecast

1 Global Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.1.1 Global Exercise Equipment Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2026)

6.1.1 Global Exercise Equipment Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2 Global Exercise Equipment Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Exercise Equipment Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Exercise Equipment Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Exercise Equipment Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Exercise Equipment Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Exercise Equipment Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Exercise Equipment Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Exercise Equipment Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2026)

6.4 Exercise Equipment Forecast by Application

7 Exercise Equipment Upstream Raw Materials

1 Exercise Equipment Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Exercise Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

