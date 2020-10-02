Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Market 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast to 2025

This report presents the worldwide Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

segment by Type, the product can be split into

Advanced Automated Proctoring

Recorded Proctoring

Live Online Proctoring

Market segment by Application, split into

Education

Certification/Licensure

Corporate

Other

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

Examity

PSI Services

ProctorU

ExamSoft

Comprobo

Mercer-Mettl

ProctorTrack (Verificient)

Inspera

Kryterion

Prometric

Respondus

Smarter Services

Honorlock

Proctorio

ProctorExam

Pearson Vue

ProctorFree

SMOWL

TestReach

Questionmark

Televic Education

Examstar

RK Infotech

Regional Analysis for Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Rest of the World (South-east Asia, India, and others). Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding.

