Latest TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Electron Multipliers Market

Electron Multipliers: Introduction

An electron multiplier is a vacuum-tube structure that multiplies incident charges. In a process called secondary emission, a single electron can, when bombarded on secondary-emissive material, induce emission of roughly 1 to 3 electrons.

If an electric potential is applied between this metal plate and yet another, the emitted electrons will accelerate to the next metal plate and induce secondary emission of still more electrons. This can be repeated a number of times, resulting in a large shower of electrons all collected by a metal anode, all having been triggered by just one.

Surface analysis instruments use electron multipliers to increase the detected signal to a level where it can be amplified and then processed into data. Electrons are the detected signal in X-ray photoelectron analyzers and Auger electron spectrometers, whereas ions are detected by secondary ion spectrometers.

Key Drivers and Restraints of the Global Electron Multipliers Market

Several factors and increasing application of electron multipliers is expected to drive the overall market during the forecast period. Some of the factors influencing the market and the extensive application of electron multipliers are listed below.

For mass spectrometry, electron multipliers are frequently used as a detector of ions that have been detached by a mass analyzer. They can be the continuous-dynode type and may have a curved horn-like funnel shape or can have discrete dynodes as in a photomultiplier.

Continuous dynode electron multipliers are also used in NASA missions and are attached to a gas chromatography mass spectrometer (GC-MS) which allows scientists to determine the amount and types of gases present on Titan, Saturn’s largest moon.

Microchannel plates are also used in night-vision goggles. As electrons hit the millions of channels, they release thousands of secondary electrons. These electrons then hit a phosphor screen where they are amplified and converted back into light. The resulting image patterns the original and allows for better vision in the dark, while only using a small battery pack to provide voltage for the MCP.

Electron Multiplier CCD Cameras to Drive the Market

Electron multiplier CCD cameras have become the most popular choice for low light imaging when fast frame rates are required, or where both high and low light imaging is required. For very fast frame rates, the binning (summation of adjacent pixel charges) and subarray (selected region of pixels) functions can be used to reach frame rates in the range of several 100 fps.

This type of camera employs “impact ionization” for signal amplification and no vacuum tube or photocathode is required. The electron multipliers market is expected to expand during the forecast period due to the wide usage of these cameras.

