Impact of Outbreak of COVID-19 on Airborne Weather Radar System Market

Airborne Weather Radar System: Introduction

An airborne weather radar system is an essential tool for pilots that enables the strategic and tactical planning of a safe flight trajectory. The airline industry is highly competitive, and the generated profits are attributed to many contributing factors.

Three common types of weather aids are used in an aircraft flight deck, often referred to as weather radar. These include actual on-board radar for detecting and displaying weather activity, lightning detectors, and satellite or other sources of weather radar information that is uploaded to the aircraft from an outside source.

Exponential increase in air traffic over the years owing to drop in aviation fuel prices has resulted in cheaper air travel. Airlines have extra dispensable cash that is being utilized to procure new-generation aircraft and modernize aviation.

Need for Protection from Harsh Weather

Severe turbulence, wind shear, and hail are major concerns to pilots, and since signals are generated in radar systems due to hail and wind shear, the turbulence can be interpreted from the movement of any precipitation that is detected.

In recent times, passengers and crew have suffered injuries due to severe turbulence in flights. Several other cases are being reported of aircraft fuselage getting considerably damaged following a hailstorm encounter.

If proper airborne weather radar systems are equipped in commercial aircrafts, they can easily prevent crucial and expected injuries in aircrafts due to bad weather conditions. The detection and avoidance of adverse weather conditions within safe time limits is crucial for a safe and comfortable flight.

Limitations Related to Weather Radar Systems

The reflectivity of precipitation particles varies considerably depending on the type of precipitation particle. For example, wet hail, rain, and wet snow are much more reflective than dry hail, ice crystals, or dry snow. Unfortunately, aircraft radars do not see frozen precipitation as well as they see wet precipitation.

Thus, thunderstorm tops, which are composed of mostly low-reflectivity precipitation particles, are not seen well by the aircraft radar. NEXRADs on the other hand, do not suffer from this limitation, especially at higher altitudes where most commercial aircraft operate.

Another limitation of airborne weather radars is called shadowing or attenuation. This is a phenomenon which occurs when the weather is simply unable to make the two way trip through it, meaning the size, shape, and intensity of that weather as displayed to the pilot may not be accurate. The more intense the precipitation, the less distance the radar can see into and through a storm.

