Latest TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Airborne SATCOM Market

Airborne SATCOM: Introduction

Airborne Satellite Communications (SATCOM) system is an integrated solution providing a constant and reliable en route and out route transmission of critical real-time information to support any airborne mission

An airborne SATCOM system consists of multiple equipment which includes transmitter, receiver, transceiver, antenna, airborne radio, modems & routers, and other equipment

Airborne SATCOM systems offer global coverage for all frequency bands that includes L-X-, Ku-, and Ka-bands

Rise in Demand for Airborne SATCOM Systems for Use in Defense

Airborne SATCOM systems are largely used in the defense field to deliver cost-effective broadband communication services to aircrafts operating at very high speeds

Airborne SATCOM equipment have been tested under the most severe military conditions and meet the highest military standards

Airborne SATCOM systems continually undergo technological advancements to ensure high performance. For instance, in November 2019, the French Air Force enhanced its airborne satellite communication capabilities by adopting new technologies from Thales for the Rafale combat aircraft.

Furthermore, in September 2018, Collins Aerospace received the first long-term contract worth US$ 82 Mn from the US Department of Defense (DoD) to supply mobile user objective system-capable airborne radios and ancillaries for the DoD platform

North America to Lead the Airborne SATCOM Market

In terms of region, the global airborne SATCOM market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

North America is anticipated to dominate the global airborne SATCOM market throughout the forecast period, as a large number of manufacturers of airborne SATCOM operate in the region

Additionally, many well-established players from North America are focusing on technological advancement in telecommunication products which is expected to boost the airborne SATCOM market in the region during the forecast period

