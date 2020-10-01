Latest TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on IPS Display Market

IPS Display: Introduction

IPS display also known as in-plane switching, is a type of monitor display and screen technology. IPS involves arranging and switching the orientation of the molecules of the liquid crystal (LC) layer between the glass substrates.

IPS display technology was designed to solve the major limitation of twisted nematic (TN) matrix LCDs such as low-quality color reproduction and small viewing angle

IPS display technology is enabled with improved angle and color technology features to provide an overall better experience for users

Rise in Demand for IPS Display for Use in Consumer Electronics Industry

IPS display are largely used in the consumer electronics industry, as it offers better picture quality, high brightness, wide viewing angles, and more reliability as compared to conventional liquid crystal panels

IPS display are ideal to use in broadcasting stations, medical, and video production studios owing to the aforementioned advantages

Smartphones and tablets with IPS display are power efficient. Additionally, wider viewing angle and color accuracy make them ideal for playing games and watching movies and videos

Furthermore, IPS display has a high refresh rate that enables the IPS display to offer a smooth and fast browsing experience for users. Thus, popularity of IPS display for use in smartphones and tablets is increasing due to these advantages, which is anticipated to bolster the growth of the market

Asia Pacific to Lead the IPS Display Market

In terms of region, the global IPS display market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global IPS display market throughout the forecast period, as a large number of manufacturers of IPS display operate in the region

The IPS display market in North America and Europe is expected to expand at a substantial rate during the forecast period. On the other hand, the market in Middle East & Africa and South America is estimated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in the Global IPS Display Market

The global IPS display market was highly fragmented in 2018. Major players operating in the global market are focusing on technological advancements and expansions to meet the rising demand for IPS display. Moreover, manufacturers are entering into partnerships for the development of innovative products.

Key players operating in the global IPS display market are:

Acer Inc.

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Dell

Japan Display Inc.

Lenovo

LG Electronics

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

WINSTAR Display Co., Ltd.

