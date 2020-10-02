Machine Condition Monitoring Market Latest Industry Scenario, Trends, Restrain & Future Forecast 2027

The global machine condition monitoring market was valued at US$ 2,212.3 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a stable CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2018 to 2026, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled ‘Machine condition monitoring Market– Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.’ Advantages offered by machine condition monitoring, increased adoption of vibration sensors, increase in equipment performance and productivity, rise in the adoption of machine condition monitoring in the automotive industry, rise in online machine monitoring, and increase in equipment performance and productivity have increased the penetration and growth of the global machine condition monitoring market. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a rapid CAGR of 8.6% due to numerous technological innovations in equipment condition monitoring systems.

Rise in Demand for Online Monitoring to Drive Market Growth

Rise in predictive maintenance and need for accurate and time-efficient analyses of data have increased the demand for online machine condition monitoring globally. Manual collection of data can be performed only a limited number of times. On the other hand, online monitoring can collect large amounts of data at frequent points avoiding chances of human miscalculation in data collection. Numerous players from North America are continuously involved in acquisitions in order to offer advanced machine condition monitoring to people who need the information on machine conditions in a timely manner. In September 2018, Azima DLI, a provider of predictive machine condition monitoring and analysis services, launched ‘WATCHMAN,’ its portable online intensive care condition monitoring system that can be quickly deployed by personnel in machines. Key trends prevalent in the global machine condition monitoring market are integrated machine condition monitoring system, technological advancements, cloud technology, wireless condition monitoring, and strategic collaborations.

Increasing Adoption of Vibration Monitoring is Expected to Drive Growth of the Machine Condition Monitoring Market

In terms of type, the market has been divided into thermography, vibration monitoring, lubrication oil monitoring, acoustic emission monitoring, ultrasound monitoring, corrosion monitoring, current signature monitoring, and others. The vibration monitoring segment is anticipated to dominate the market due to rise in adoption of vibration sensors for assessing equipment condition. Vibration monitoring provides analysis of the overall vibrations of components or machinery in order to observe abnormalities that may indicate faults. Furthermore, potential advantages of machine condition monitoring such as improved efficiency, increased machine availability and reliability, extended operational life, reduced costs, and improved safety are driving the global machine condition monitoring market. The vibration monitoring segment is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR of 8.6 % during the forecast period. The lubrication oil monitoring segment is projected to expand at a significant CAGR over the forecast period, owing to the increasing use of lubrication oil as it plays an important role in early machine failure detection.

Rise in Adoption of Machine Condition Monitoring Systems due to Technological Advancements and Increase in Adoption of Predictive Maintenance in the U.S., Germany, China, South Africa, and Brazil to Create More Opportunities in the Market

Geographically, the global machine condition monitoring market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2017, Asia Pacific was the topmost revenue generating region, followed by North America. This is mainly attributed to advancements in technology and wide use of predictive maintenance techniques in various industries in order to determine the condition of equipment and foresee when and where maintenance is needed. The machine condition monitoring market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period. China held a significant share of the market in Asia Pacific in in 2017 in. The market in the country is estimated to expand at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. The market in North America is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the continuous technological advancements in wireless technology and remote monitoring. The market in Europe is anticipated to show substantial growth throughout the forecast period, due to a rise in the adoption of machine condition monitoring systems in the automotive industry and presence of a significant number of market players in the region. The market in Middle East & Africa and South America is expected to expand at a substantial pace due to the rise in government funding in the regions.

ALS Limited, Brüel & Kjær Vibro GmbH, SKF, Emersion Electric Co and F. Honeywell International are Likely to Continue to Lead the Global Machine Condition Monitoring Market

The company profiling of key players in the global machine condition monitoring market includes company overview, major business strategies, SWOT analysis, and market revenues for years 2016 to 2018. The key players profiled in the global machine condition monitoring market report include ALS Limited, Brüel & Kjær Vibro GmbH, Emerson Electric Co., Fluke Corporation, General Electric, Honeywell International, Meggitt SA, National Instruments, Parker Hannifin Corp, PRÜFTECHNIK Dieter Busch AG, Rockwell Automation, Inc., and Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, SKF. Various players are introducing machine condition monitoring systems with cloud technology and establishing partnerships with other players to meet the continuously growing demand for accurate and reliable equipment condition monitoring.

The global machine condition monitoring market is segmented as follows:

Global Machine Condition Monitoring Market, by Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Global Machine Condition Monitoring Market, by Type

Thermography

Vibration Monitoring

Lubrication Oil Monitoring

Acoustic Emission Monitoring

Ultrasound Monitoring

Corrosion Monitoring

Current Signature Monitoring

Others

Global Machine Condition Monitoring Market, by Solution Type

Online Monitoring

Integrated Monitoring

Continuous Remote Monitoring

Route-based Monitoring

Global Machine Condition Monitoring Market, by End-use Industry

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Oil and Gas

Metal and Mining

Marine

Food and Beverages

Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

Others (Paper & Pulp, Textile, Utility)

Global Machine Condition Monitoring Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East &Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



