Global Hosiery Market: Industry Insights By Growth, Technological Innovations, Trends, Growth opportunities and Demand Forecast till 2024

Research Nester has released its report titled “Global Hosiery Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2016-2024” that delivers detailed overview of the global hosiery market in terms of market segmentation by distribution channel, product type, gender, price range and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The global hosiery market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 3.5 percent over the forecast period (2017-2024), owing to various factors such as fast growing urbanization and rise in disposable incomes of the global population. The growing desire and attraction among the majority of the young global population, especially the women and teenagers to emulate the western nations, in order to present themselves as being trendy and fashionable is driving the demand for hosiery products across most of the nations in the world.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry

Moreover, the attraction among the majority of young global population towards adoption of designer clothes is anticipated to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The market is predicted to witness remarkable growth in the next decade, owing to various factors such as growing adoption of hosiery among women from several regions across the world and increase in the number of working women across both underdeveloped and developed regions of the world. Further, the growing importance shown towards appearances by a sizeable section of global population, especially women and the growth in the number of internet users globally is driving the demand for hosiery products. Moreover, the growth of the e-commerce business across all regions is anticipated to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period.

However, the global hosiery market may be subject to a few limitations such as the possibility of low quality product offerings by local vendors who have considerable presence in the domestic market. Further, the discomfort that could arise for some individuals and in some cases problems such as skin tickle experienced by a section of women population, due to their thigh fittings while wearing these hosieries are some of the factors that are anticipated to adversely affect the demand for hosiery and growth of the market over the forecast period.

The global hosiery market is composed of four segments which are segmented by distribution channel, product type, gender and by price range. The highest market size is anticipated to be occupied by mass merchants forming part of distribution channel segment at USD 19,774.9 million in 2024 as compared to USD 15,665.8 million recorded in 2016. On the other hand, tights that forms part of product type segment is estimated to register a Y-O-Y growth rate of 5.3 percent over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global hosiery market which includes company profiling of key companies:

CSP International Fashion Group S.p.A (BIT: CSP) (Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE: GIL), Hanesbrands, Inc. (NYSE: HBI), Golden Lady Company S.p.A., Wolford AG (VIE: WOL), G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII), Trere Innovation SRL, Carolina Hosiery, Inc., Fox River Mills, Inc. and Parker Legwear, Inc.

The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global hosiery market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

