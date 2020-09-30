Surface Treatment Equipment Market Grows With Changing Consumer Preferences & New Opportunities 2016 – 2026

Surface treatment is a method of cleaning or washing and purifying the surface of any product in order to remove all physical impurities before any engineering is done on it. The surface treatment process is also known as post-processing process, because this process is usually done after the production and manufacturing of the products. Surface treatment plays a vital role in the function and life as well as the appearance of the product. By surface treatment, a thin layer on the surface of the product itself is affected or the addition of a thin layer on the surface of the product is introduced. Surface treatment process can be carried on both metal as well as plastic products for the prolonged and persistent quality. There are several surface treatment processes with varied applications such as,

Improve the wear resistance

Improving the corrosion resistance

Improving aesthetics

Improving hardness

Controlling friction, improving lubrication

Equipment used for surface treatment have enormous value in the global market and are playing a key role in almost all industrial sectors. These surface treatment equipment have its application in all industries due to increasing demands for the aesthetic, clean and long-lasting products globally. The market is expected to expand globally as there are various processes for the surface treatment which are widely known to the industrial personnel and manufacturers. The regulations from the government authorities on the over use of water and electricity during the process slowdown the market growth to an extent. Pre-treatment is a necessity before the surface treatment process initializes, and hence an additional cost is to be expended by the manufacturers. Nevertheless, some processes are cheaper and the quality achieved for the product is superlative. Several tests and research studies are being carried on products to check if these surface treatment equipment can be used in more effective and cheaper ways.

Surface Treatment Equipment Market: Dynamics

Surface treatment equipment market has been already in great demand in the western countries and is one of the key contributors for the growth of various industries and manufacturing units worldwide. Regions like North America, Europe and Asia Pacific are expanding their stronghold in the surface treatment equipment market. In developing economies like Asia Pacific region, the market for the surface treatment equipment is estimated to increase as the industrialization is on higher and emerging side. However, the surface treatment equipment market will always be dependent on the industries and plants as the market cannot survive on its own. The automotive and the aerospace industries are the target industries for the surface treatment equipment market. Nevertheless in these economies, the consumers and manufacturers are becoming smart and tech-savvy, hence in the forecast period, there will be an upward growth for the surface treatment equipment market. A key driver for the surface treatment equipment market is that, there has been a strong move by the industries to switch to chemicals which are eco-friendly and stable in nature. The use of eco-products are acting as catalysts for the growth of the surface treatment equipment market.

Surface Treatment Equipment Market: Segmentation

Surface treatment equipment market can be segmented based on surface type, product type, process type and end use:

By Surface type, it can be segmented as:

Metals

Plastic

Others (Printed Circuit Breaker [PCB], Wood, Rubber etc.)

By Product type, it can be segmented as:

Plasma Treatment

Corona Treatment

By Process type, it can be segmented as:

Electroplating

Electro less Plating

Chemical

Anodic

Others (Galvanic Process)

By End Use, it can be segmented as:

Automobile

Construction

Aerospace

Industrial Equipment

Electricals & electronics

Others (Jewelry, FMCG etc.)

Surface Treatment Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

The global surface treatment equipment market can be divided into seven different geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, Middle East and Africa. It is expected that the urban industries will be influenced by the surface treatment equipment market in the forecast period. Presence of various multinationals in the North America, Europe and APAC is been driving the surface treatment equipment market and is expected to expand in the forecast period. The various applications of surface treatment equipment is a boon to the market as it can be used in many industries doing the same task so consistently. The consumer’s awareness of using cleaner and aesthetically enhanced products have been increased considerably, thus the market for the surface treatment equipment is foreboded to rise and become more prominent for these end use industries.

Economies in the APAC region will note an increase in the surface treatment equipment market as industrialization is growing at a healthy pace and new startups are emerging in this region. Hence analyzing the above reasons, the global market for the surface treatment equipment will witness a positive growth in the forecast period.

Surface Treatment Equipment Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants are as follows, Jebsen Industrial Technology Co. Ltd. & Jebsen Industrial (China) Co. Ltd, Diener electronic GmbH Co. KG, Corotec Corporation, Pillar Technologies, Plasma Etch, Inc, Kalwar Group, Trelsa Sistemas S.A., RELYON PLASMA GMBH, AcXys Technologies, Alliance Concept, Arcotec GmbH, Tantec, Arzuffi SRL, Europlasma NV, Plasmatreat, bdtronic, MARTIGNONI ELETTROTECNICA, Nordson MARCH among others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types and applications.