Food Antioxidants Market 2020 includes Attractiveness and Raw Material Analysis and Competitor Position Grid Analysis to 2025

The global Food Antioxidants market was valued at USD 1.12 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1.93 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2017 to 2025.

The demand for food antioxidants is highly dependent upon the demand for healthy goods. The growing demand for health products coupled with growing consumer awareness regarding benefits of antioxidants is expected to drive market demand. The consumption natural antioxidants is expected to increase rapidly over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing demand for prepared foods

1.2 Increasing purchasing power in developing countries

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High cost of natural antioxidants

2.2 Limited awareness regarding benefits of antioxidants

Market Segmentation:

The global Food Antioxidants market is segmented on the type, application, source, and region.

1. By Type:

1.1 Synthetic Antioxidants

1.1.1 Butylated Hydroxytoluene

1.1.2 Butylated Hydroxyanisole

1.1.3 Tert-Butylhydroquinone

1.1.4 Propyl Gallate

1.2 Natural Antioxidants

1.2.1 Vitamin C

1.2.2 Rosemary Extract

1.2.3 Vitamin E

1.2.4 Carotenoids

2. By Source:

2.1 Oils

2.2 Fruits and Vegetables

2.3 Gallic Acid

2.4 Petroleum

2.5 Spices and Herbs

2.6 Nuts and Seeds

3. By Application:

3.1 Seafood

3.2 Beverages

3.3 Confectionery and Bakery

3.4 Fats and Oils

3.5 Prepared Foods

3.6 Prepared Poultry and Meat

3.7 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Kalsec Inc.

2. BASF SE

3. Barentz Group

4. Archer Daniels Midland Company

5. Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd.

6. EI Du Pont De Nemours

7. Kemin Industries Inc.

8. Eastman Chemical Company

9. Frutarom inc.

10. Koninklijke DSM NV

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Food Antioxidants market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

