Workplace Accidents To Fuel The Prescription Safety Glasses Market Remarkably During The Forecast Period

Research Nester published a report titled “Prescription Safety Glasses Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028” which delivers a detailed overview of the prescription safety glasses market in terms of market by material, by product, by application, by distribution channel, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis, and Porter’s five force model.

Prescription safety glasses offer eye protection against various things that are exposed in workplaces such as mining, construction, and others. These glasses protect in the form of safety frames and safety lenses. Increasing demand for eye protection equipment to avert injuries and stringent regulations mandated by the government bodies in many regions are anticipated to positively influence the market growth.

The prescription safety glasses market is expected to achieve a notable CAGR during the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028. The market is segmented by material, by product, application, distribution channel, and region. Among product material, the CR-39 accounted for the key share in the global prescription safety glasses market owing to its superior impact resistance, low-cost, easy handiness properties that will boost the overall market growth.

Regionally, the prescription safety glasses market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa region.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The prescription safety glasses market in the North-America region is expected to hold a major market share on account of rising workers’ safety awareness and favorable government policies and agencies supporting the cause such as OSHA and NIOSH.

Europe, led by Germany, and the U.K., is anticipated to hold the second-largest market share in the prescription safety glasses market. Key factors attributing towards the growth include large manufacturing base of automobiles and chemical industries which requires safety eye equipment.

The Asia-Pacific and the Middle-East regions are estimated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to the large population working in the fields of mining, construction, and oil & gas which possess threats against various eye hazards. The Middle East regions are contributing towards the market growth as the region is surplus in crude oil production and mining industries.

Rising awareness regarding work safety owing to growing workplace hazards to boost the overall market growth

Workers are exposed to eye damages while working on-site in the form of heat, impact, chemicals, and harmful radiation. This is particularly true for workers in construction, manufacturing, and mining. Around, 40 percent of eye damages in the workplace happens in these three industries. Technological development coupled with the advent of innovative products counting laser protective goggles will propel the overall market growth.

However, lack of obligatory regulations accompanied by low prominence regarding employee safety in some regions is the major restraints for the market growth.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the prescription safety glasses market which includes company profiling of MSA (NYSE: MSA), 3M (NYSE: MMM), MCR Safety, Honeywell (NYSE: HON), Jackson Safety, Bollé Safety, Pyramex, Smith & Wesson, uvex group, and Dewalt. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials, and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts a detailed overview of the prescription safety glasses market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

