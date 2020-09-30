North America & Europe Colostrum Market: Global Industry Analysis, Technological Innovations, Trends, Growth opportunities, 2028

Research Nester has released a report titled “North America & Europe Colostrum Market – Regional Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028” which also includes some of the prominent market analyzing parameters such as industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth comparisons, market share comparisons, BPS analysis, SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model.

There has been a significant increase in the consumption of medicated nutritional foods in the recent years with the increase in the geriatric population and the growing concern for nutritional deficiency amongst people. Medical nutritional foods are majorly prescribed by healthcare specialists to patients with nutritional deficiency or for boosting immunity. Colostrum powder is enriched with proteins and vitamins and as such, it forms an important component in nutritional foods. Growing awareness for nutritional foods amongst consumers, coupled with the factors, such as the growth of key demographics in regions of North America and Europe are some of the significant factors anticipated to drive the growth of the North America & Europe colostrum market.

The North America & Europe colostrum market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.58%, during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2028. The market is thriving on the back of the rising disposable income, and growing health concerns that are further driving the demand for numerous health & nutraceutical products across these regions.

The market is segmented by product type into whole, skim and specialty colostrum. Among these segments, the whole colostrum segment garnered the highest share of 66.19% in the year 2018 and is anticipated to grow on account of the growing acceptance of whole colostrum among consumers as it helps in improving immunity and muscle strength.

In Europe, the colostrum market is expected to reach a market size of USD 619.82 million by 2028 on account of the growing demand for colostrum products from nations, such as Germany, UK, France & Italy. Further, the colostrum market in North America is primarily driven by nations such as the US. The market in the US is anticipated to achieve a CAGR of 5.08% over the forecast period on account of the rising adoption of innovative colostrum formulations.

However, complicated testing regimes on colostrum products and the strict government regulations, along with the strict entry barriers for the market are some of the factors expected to hamper the growth of North America & Europe colostrum market.

This report also studies existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the North America & Europe colostrum market, which includes profiling of PanTheryx, SwissBioColostrum AG, Biotaris B.V., Ingredia Nutritional, Colostrum BioTec GmbH, Biogena GmbH & Co KG, The Saskatoon Colostrum Company, and Sterling Technology.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which comprises of business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. Conclusively, the report titled “North America & Europe Colostrum Market – Regional Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028”, analyses the overall North America & Europe colostrum industry to help new entrants to understand the details of the market. In addition to that, this report also guides existing players looking for expansion and major investors looking for investment in the North America & Europe colostrum market in the near future.

