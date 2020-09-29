Avalanche Airbags Market to Expand Substantially Owing to Technological Innovations During 2018 to 2028

Study on the Global Avalanche Airbags Market

The market study on the Avalanche Airbags market published by Fact.MR highlights the essential parameters that are expected to shape the growth of the Avalanche Airbags market in the upcoming years. The report maps the trajectory of the Avalanche Airbags market by taking into account historical data for the period between 20XX-20XX and considering 20XX-20XX as the forecast period.

The presented study evaluates the different factors that are likely to influence the dynamics of the Avalanche Airbags market including the current trends and recent developments on the technological front. In addition, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Avalanche Airbags market during the assessment period are assessed in detail.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2312

Segmentation of the Avalanche Airbags Market

The analysts have segmented the Avalanche Airbags market into various sections to offer a microscopic understanding of the market. The different segments studied in the report include:

Competitive Landscape

The report on avalanche airbags market covers detailed portfolio of key participants involved in the manufacturing of avalanche airbags. The competitive landscape section of the avalanche airbags market report covers key aspects such as SWOT analysis, avalanche airbags product portfolio assessment, developments and key strategies. Companies such as ABS Protection GmbH, Black Diamond Equipment Ltd., and Arc’tyrex have been profiled in the report.

Companies in the avalanche airbags market are largely focusing on new product developments in a bid to enhance user convenience, experience and safety. For instance, Snowpulse has introduced new Highmark avalanche airbags that are incorporated with Snowpulse 3.0 deployment system. These avalanche airbags use both RAS (Removable Airbag System) and PAS (Protection Airbags System).

Black Diamond Equipment Ltd., has introduced Black Diamond Jetforce avalanche airbags that allow up to three deployments in one battery charge. These avalanche airbags feature high powered fans that inflate the backpack in 3.5 seconds.

Mammut Sports Group AG has introduced new avalanche airbags that are 2lbs lighter than most of the avalanche airbags in the market. Company’s 20L ultralight avalanche airbags offer enhanced convenience alongside improved protection against trauma.

BCA (Backcountry Access), a K-2 sports brand, has introduced small and light float speed avalanche airbags. These avalanche airbags are designed for fast backcountry skiing along with aggressive freeriding.

New acquisitions have taken place in the avalanche airbags marketplace, as new companies are entering the market by acquiring avalanche airbags manufacturers. For instance, SPIN Capital – a financial holding company – acquired 100% of ABS Peter Aschauer GmbH, a market leader in avalanche airbags sector. This acquisition by SPIN Capital was mainly to enter the sports business alongside promoting ABS brand name.

Definition

Avalanche airbags are safety gear used while skiing and mountaineering. The avalanche airbags system consists of an airbag incorporated in the backpack, which inflates when the user encounters an avalanche. Avalanche airbags are designed in a way that enhances their functionality of uplifting the user, maintaining his/her position above snow surface. There are different types of avalanche airbags available, including mono and dual avalanche airbags and are used across recreational activities such as skiing, hiking and ski-jumping.

About the Report

The report on “avalanche airbags market forecast, trend analysis and competition tracking – global market insights 2018-2028” is an analytical compilation of various aspects influencing sales of avalanche airbags. The avalanche airbags market report includes various insights on avalanche airbags sales and demand forecasts across key regions in the globe. The 150+ page report on avalanche airbags includes detailed analysis on various dynamics influencing growth in sales of avalanche airbags along with past avalanche airbags sales data, current avalanche airbags scenario and future demand for avalanche airbags for a 10 year timeline (2018-2028).

Market Structure

The avalanche airbags market is segmented in detail to include very aspect of avalanche airbags and covering all angles of the market. The avalanche airbags market has been segmented on the basis of capacity type, airbag type, activation type, system type, sales channel, application and region. By capacity, avalanche airbags are classified into small (<20L), medium (20L-35L) and large (>35L).

Avalanche airbags in terms of type are categorized into mono and dual avalanche airbags. In terms of activation, avalanche airbags are segmented by canister/cartridge and electric fan. By system type, avalanche airbags are categorized into integrated, base unit and removable systems. Applications of avalanche airbags are assessed including their use in skiing, hiking and adventure sports. By sales channel, avalanche airbags market is categorized into specialty stores, modern trade channel, sports variety stores, direct-to-customer and third party online channel. The market for avalanche airbags is assessed across regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Additional Questions Answered

Apart from the above mentioned findings, the avalanche airbags market report provides answers to additional questions such as:

Which type of avalanche airbags are highly preferred across the globe?

Sales of which capacity of avalanche airbags has recorded a maximum in 2017?

What type of activation system do end users of avalanche airbags prefer the most?

Which region and country reflects higher attractiveness and lucrativeness in the avalanche airbags market?

Which is the most attractive channel for sales of avalanche airbags?

On what applications of avalanche airbags can stakeholders rely on to direct their marketing strategies to enhance avalanche airbags sales?

Research Methodology

The report on avalanche airbags market has been designed using a unique combination of primary and secondary research along with information from external sources. The in-depth primary research on avalanche airbags along with extensive secondary research is compiled together with information from external sources such as press releases, company SEC filings, sports magazines, news and university papers. This compiled data is further triangulated to obtain a higher accurate estimate of avalanche airbags market.

Critical insights enclosed in the report:

Country-wise assessment of the Avalanche Airbags market

Underlying opportunities for emerging players in the Avalanche Airbags market

Y-o-Y growth projection of the different segments and sub-segments of the Avalanche Airbags market

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a clear understanding of the various companies in the Avalanche Airbags market

Key strategies, product line, and market position of the established players in the Avalanche Airbags market

Request Methodology On This Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2312

The report aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Avalanche Airbags market:

Which product is expected to witness the highest adoption rate across various geographies? What are the organic and inorganic strategies adopted by market players in the Avalanche Airbags market? What are the current trends that are impacting the growth of the Avalanche Airbags market? Who are the leading companies operating in the Avalanche Airbags market? What are the marketing strategies adopted by key players to improve their sales and standing in the market?

Ask analyst about this report at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2312

Why Choose Fact.MR?