Customized Premixes Market By Key Players, Deployment Type, Applications, Vertical, and Region – Forecast 2025

The global Customized Premixes market was valued at USD 1212.6 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1997.1 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2017 to 2025.

Customized Premixes are expected to experience huge demand as consumers are looking for fortified and functional foods. The rising health awareness about proteins and other vital nutrients is expected to play a major role in driving demand for customized premixes. The retail penetration is expected to play a huge part in increasing sales of these products.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing demand for fortified and functional foods

1.2 Customized nature and specificity to individual customer requirements

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High manufacturing cost of customized premixes

2.2 High R & D cost involved

Market Segmentation:

The global Customized Premixes market is segmented on the nutrient, application, form, and region.

1. By Nutrient:

1.1 Minerals

1.2 Amino Acids

1.3 Vitamins

1.4 Nutraceuticals

1.5 Nucleotides

1.6 Others

2. By Application:

2.1 Dairy Products

2.2 Beverages

2.3 Cereals

2.4 Nutritional Products

2.5 Bakery and Confectionery

2.6 Dietary Supplements

2.7 Others

3. By Form:

3.1 Liquid

3.2 Powder

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Glanbia PLC

2. Royal DSm NV

3. Farbest Brands

4. Corbion NV

5. Watson Inc.

6. DPO International Sdn Bhd

7. Chemische Fabrik Budenhein Kg

8. The Wright Group

9. Stern Vitamin GmbH & Co. Kg

10. Vitablend Netherlands BV

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

