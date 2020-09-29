Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Smart Inhalers Market market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Smart Inhalers Market Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Smart Inhalers Market market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Smart Inhalers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI) -Based Inhalers and Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI) -Based Inhalers), By Disease Indication (Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Channel) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

We have updated Smart Inhalers Market with respect to COVID-19 Business Impact.

Inquire before buying

This report focuses on the Smart Inhalers market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Smart Inhalers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Smart Inhalers Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Smart Inhalers Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Smart Inhalers Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Core Focus on Research and Development Activities by Adherium and Propeller Health to Strengthen Their Market Position

The global market is at its nascent stage of development. Also, a great number of companies operate actively here. Cohero Health Inc. and Adherium, Propeller Health, are anticipated to lead the market. Certain factors, such as emphasis on research & development activities, ownership of technology, and robust focus on the consolidation of distribution channels can be attributed for the players to hold prominent smart inhaler market share. Also, players such as AstraZeneca plc, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis AG, and others are vigorously contributing in the smart inhalers segment owing to their strong brand presence and well-established marketing channels.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:

Adherium

Propeller Health

Cohero Health Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline

AstraZeneca plc

Novartis AG

3M Company

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Vectura Group

Others

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

In September 2020, GlaxoSmithKline plc (LSE/NYSE: GSK) and Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVA) announced the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a new indication for Trelegy Ellipta (fluticasone furoate/umeclidinium/vilanterol ˜FF/UMEC/VI) for the treatment of asthma in patients aged 18 years and older adding to its current license for use in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Trelegy Ellipta is not indicated for the relief of acute bronchospasm.

The FDA-approved strength for both COPD and asthma is fluticasone furoate / umeclidinium / vilanterol 100/62.5/25mcg. There is an additional strength for asthma alone which is fluticasone furoate / umeclidinium / vilanterol 200/62.5/25mcg.

The approval means Trelegy is the first single inhaler triple therapy approved for the maintenance treatment of both asthma and COPD and is the only single inhaler triple therapy available for patients in a convenient once-daily inhalation in the US. The approval is an important advance for patients as it allows them to benefit from triple therapy by using one inhaler, once-a-day.

Trelegys approval for the maintenance treatment of asthma in patients aged 18 years and older introduces a new paradigm for managing the approximately 30% of adult asthma patients who still experience symptoms despite being adherent to inhaled corticosteroids/ long-acting beta-agonist (ICS/LABA) combination therapy.

In the US there are almost 20 million adults living with asthma and many of those continue to live with and adapt their lives around ongoing symptoms.

FF/UMEC/VI is a combination of three molecules in a single inhaler that only needs to be taken in a single inhalation, once a day. It contains fluticasone furoate, an inhaled corticosteroid, umeclidinium, a long-acting muscarinic antagonist; and vilanterol, a long-acting beta2-adrenergic agonist, delivered in GSKs Ellipta dry powder inhaler.

November 2019 -Lupin announced the launch of ADHERO, a novel connected smart device for metered-dose inhalers. Such novel product launch enabled the company to generate more revenue in the global market and thereby augmenting the market growth of smart inhalers.

January 2016 Qualcomm Life and Novartis announced the strategic agreement on the development of NovartisBreezhaler inhaler, a digital inhaler for patients suffering from COPD. Such inorganic strategic agreements assisted both companies to hold a strong position in the smart inhalers market.

REPORT COVERAGE

The report offers comprehensive data regarding various insights of the market. Some of them are competitive landscape, growth drivers, regional analysis, restraints, and other related aspects. It further offers analytical insights of the digital inhalers estimations and market trends to exemplify the forthcoming investment outcomes. The data gathered from several sources are quantitatively evaluated from 2020 to 2027 to provide the financial competency of the market. The data gathered in the report has been collected from various secondary and primary sources.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Product

Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI)- based Inhalers

Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI)- based Inhalers

By Disease indication

Asthma

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Channel

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Rest of the world (Row)



Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Smart Inhalers Market in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Smart Inhalers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI) -Based Inhalers and Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI) -Based Inhalers), By Disease Indication (Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Channel) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580