Global Monoclonal Antibody for Multiple Myeloma Market 2020-2029 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Monoclonal Antibody for Multiple Myeloma market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Monoclonal antibodies are used to treat many diseases, including some types of cancer. To make a monoclonal antibody, researchers first have to identify the right antigen to attack. Finding the right antigens for cancer cells is not always easy, and so far mAbs have proven to be more useful against some cancers than others.

Some monoclonal antibodies used to treat cancer are referred to as targeted therapy because they have a specific target on a cancer cell that they aim to find, attach to, and attack. But other monoclonal antibodies act like immunotherapy because they make the immune system respond better to allow the body to find and attack cancer cells more effectively.

In 2020, the global Monoclonal Antibody for Multiple Myeloma market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2029, with a CAGR of xx% during 2020-2029.

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown of data from year 2014 to 2020 and forecast until 2029:

Elotuzumab

Daratumumab

Siltuximab

Dacetuzumab

Rituximab

Other

Elotuzumab is a humanized IgG1 (Immunoglobulin G) monoclonal antibody indicated in combination with lenalidomide and dexamethasone for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma who have received one to three prior therapies. Elotuzumab targets SLAMF7, also known as Signaling Lymphocytic Activation Molecule Family member 7, a cell surface glycoprotein. Elotuzumab consists of the complementary determining regions (CDR) of the mouse antibody, MuLuc63, grafted onto human IgG1 heavy and kappa light chain frameworks. Elotuzumab is produced in NS0 cells by recombinant DNA technology. Elotuzumab has a theoretical mass of 148.1 kDa for the intact antibody. Elotuzumab was approved on November 30, 2015 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Elotuzumab is marketed under the brand Empliciti„¢ by Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Daratumumab is an immunoglobulin G1 kappa monoclonal antibody developed by Janssen and Genmab. It was first described in the literature in 2010 as a monoclonal antibody that targets CD38+ multiple myeloma cells; the first of its kind.

Daratumumab was granted FDA approval on 16 November 2015.

Siltuximab is a chimeric (human-mouse) monoclonal immunoglobulin G1-kappa antibody produced in a Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) cell line by recombinant DNA technology. Siltuximab prevents the binding of IL-6 to soluble and membrane-bound IL-6 receptors by forming high affinity complexes with human interleukin-6 (IL-6). Its use is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with multicentric Castleman’s disease (MCD) who are human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) negative and human herpesvirus-8 (HHV-8) negative. MCD is a rare blood disorder caused by dysregulated IL-6 production, proliferation of lymphocytes, and subsequent enlargement of the lymph nodes. It is administered as a 1 hour intravenous infusion every 3 weeks.

Dacetuzumab has been used in trials studying the treatment of Multiple Myeloma, Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Leukemia, Lymphocytic, Chronic, and Lymphoma, Large B-Cell, Diffuse. It is a humanized anti-CD40 antibody and induces cytotoxicity in human multiple myeloma cells.

Rituximab is a genetically engineered chimeric murine/human monoclonal antibody directed against the CD20 antigen found on the surface of normal and malignant B lymphocytes. The antibody is an IgG1 kappa immunoglobulin containing murine light and heavy-chain variable region sequences and human constant region sequence. It was originally approved by the U.S. FDA in 1997 as a single agent to treat patients with B-cell Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL), however, has now been approved for a variety of conditions. On November 28, 2018, the US FDA approved Truxima, the first biosimilar to Rituxan (Rituximab)

Segmentation by Application : Breakdown of data from year 2014 to 2020 and forecast until 2029:

Hospital

Drug Center

Clinic

Other

Top Companies & Key Players: Global Monoclonal Antibody for Multiple Myeloma Market

Bristol Myers Squibb

Abbvie

Janssen Biotech

Karyopharm Therapeutics

PDL BioPharma

Roche

Seattle Genetics

Cephalon, Inc.

Genentech, Inc.

EUSA Pharma (UK) Ltd

Key Industry Developments:

In Sep 2020, The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson announced the submission of a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking approval of DARZALEX FASPRO„¢ (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj), a subcutaneous formulation of daratumumab, for the treatment of patients with light chain (AL) amyloidosis, a rare and potentially fatal disease for which there are no currently approved therapies. The sBLA is supported by positive results from the Phase 3 ANDROMEDA study. ANDROMEDA evaluated subcutaneous daratumumab in combination with bortezomib, cyclophosphamide and dexamethasone (D-VCd) compared to VCd alone and met its primary endpoint of overall hematologic complete response rate.

In Sep 2020, The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson announced that the European Commission (EC) has approved a variation to the marketing authorisation for IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib), extending the approved indication in chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) to include combination with rituximab for previously untreated adult patients. The decision is based on data from the Phase 3 E1912 study that showed previously untreated patients aged 70 years or younger treated with ibrutinib plus rituximab lived longer without disease progression than those treated with the established chemo-immunotherapy regimen fludarabine, cyclophosphamide and rituximab (FCR). The study was designed and conducted in the United States by the ECOG-ACRIN Cancer Research Group (ECOG-ACRIN) and sponsored by the National Cancer Institute (NCI), which is part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

In Sep 2020, Seattle Genetics includes antibody-drug conjugates and an engineered monoclonal antibody in Phase I trials.Dacetuzumab (SGN-40) is a humanized mAb targeting the CD40 antigen and is currently undergoing four Phase Ib clinical trials as combination therapy against non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma.

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Monoclonal Antibody for Multiple Myeloma industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Monoclonal Antibody for Multiple Myeloma industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Monoclonal Antibody for Multiple Myeloma industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Monoclonal Antibody for Multiple Myeloma industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Monoclonal Antibody for Multiple Myeloma industry.

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

