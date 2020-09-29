Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Proteasome Inhibitors for Multiple Myeloma market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Proteasome Inhibitors for Multiple Myeloma Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Proteasome Inhibitors for Multiple Myeloma market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Proteasome Inhibitors for Multiple Myeloma Market 2020-2029 (By By PD-1 Inhibitor(Bortezomib,

Carfilzomib,

Ixazomib

) By Route (Powder for solution

, Injection powder

, Lyophilized for solution,

Injection powder for solution,

Capsule))

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Global Proteasome Inhibitors for Multiple Myeloma Market

In 2020, the global Proteasome Inhibitors for Multiple Myeloma market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2029. This report focuses on the global Proteasome Inhibitors for Multiple Myeloma status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Proteasome Inhibitors for Multiple Myeloma development in United States, Europe and China.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Viewpoint: Global Proteasome Inhibitors for Multiple Myeloma Market

Segmentation by Route Type: Breakdown of data from year 2014 to 2019 and forecast until 2029:

Powder

Injection

lyophilized

Solution

Capsule

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown of data from year 2014 to 2019 and forecast until 2029:

Bortezomib

Carfilzomib

Ixazomib

Other

Bortezomib is a dipeptide boronic acid derivative and proteasome inhibitor used to treat multiple myeloma and mantle cell lymphoma. It is a reversible inhibitor of the 26S proteasome, which is a protein complex that degrades ubiquitinated proteins in the ubiquitin-proteasome pathway. Inhibition of 26S proteasome leads to cell cycle arrest and apoptosis of cancer cells. While inhibition of the 26S proteasome is the main mechanism of action, multiple mechanisms may involved in the therapeutic action of bortezomib.

Carfilzomib is an injectable antineoplastic agent (IV only). Chemically, it is a modified tetrapeptidyl epoxide and an analog of epoxomicin. It is also a selective proteasome inhibitor. FDA approved on July 20, 2012.

Ixazomib a second generation proteasome inhibitor (PI) and the first oral PI approved by the FDA in November 2015 for multiple myeloma treatment in combination with 2 other therapies (lenalidomide and dexamethasone) for patients who have received at least 1 prior therapy. It was found to have similar efficacy to bortezomib (the first PI approved for multiple myeloma therapy) in the control of myeloma growth and prevention of bone loss. Ixazomib citrate is marketed by Takeda Pharmaceuticals under the brand name Ninlaro, which is a prodrug that becomes quickly converted to its active metabolite, ixazomib, after administration.

Segmentation by Application : Breakdown of data from year 2014 to 2019 and forecast until 2029:

Hospital

Drug Center

Clinic

Other

Top Companies & Key Players: Global Proteasome Inhibitors for Multiple Myeloma Market

Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Takeda

Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Amgen

Actavis Pharma Company

Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC

Apotex Corporation

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Inc

TEVA Canada Limited

Pfizer Canada Ulc

Juno Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Sandoz Canada Incorporated

Janssen Cilag International Nv

In Aug 2020, US FDA Approves New KYPROLIS® (carfilzomib) Combination Regimen With DARZALEX® (daratumumab) And Dexamethasone In Both Once- And Twice-Weekly Dosing Regimens.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the expansion of the KYPROLIS® (carfilzomib) U.S. prescribing information to include its use in combination with DARZALEX® (daratumumab) plus dexamethasone (DKd) in two dosing regimens once weekly and twice weekly for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (R/R MM) who have received one to three previous lines of therapy.

Multiple myeloma is a blood cancer characterized by patterns of remission and relapse. Patient outcomes worsen with each relapse. With the increasing use of frontline immunomodulatory drug based (IMiD) therapies through progression, the number of patients treated with these agents who will progress is likely to increase with time. This creates an emerging need for efficacious lMiD-free regimens upon relapse.

The DKd regimen provides an important potent triplet option in the setting of relapse following IMiD combination frontline therapy

Key Insights Covered: Global Proteasome Inhibitors for Multiple Myeloma Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Proteasome Inhibitors for Multiple Myeloma industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Proteasome Inhibitors for Multiple Myeloma industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Proteasome Inhibitors for Multiple Myeloma industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Proteasome Inhibitors for Multiple Myeloma industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Proteasome Inhibitors for Multiple Myeloma industry.

Research Methodology: Global Proteasome Inhibitors for Multiple Myeloma Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Proteasome Inhibitors for Multiple Myeloma in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Proteasome Inhibitors for Multiple Myeloma Market 2020-2029 (By By PD-1 Inhibitor(Bortezomib,

Carfilzomib,

Ixazomib

) By Route (Powder for solution

, Injection powder

, Lyophilized for solution,

Injection powder for solution,

Capsule))

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580