Global PD-1 Inhibitor Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2029 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the PD-1 Inhibitor market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on PD-1 Inhibitor Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the PD-1 Inhibitor market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Global PD-1 Inhibitor Market

In 2020, the global PD-1 Inhibitor market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2029, with a CAGR of xx% during 2020-2029. This report focuses on the global PD-1 Inhibitor status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the PD-1 Inhibitor development in United States, Europe and China

Market Segmentation: Global PD-1 Inhibitor Market

Segmentation by Product Type : Breakdown of data from year 2014 to 2019 and forecast until 2029:

Pembrolizumab

Nivolumab

Atezolizumab

Durvalumab

Avelumab

Other

Segmentation by Application : Breakdown of data from year 2014 to 2019 and forecast until 2029:

Melanoma

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

Urothelial Carcinoma

Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma

Renal Cell Carcinoma

Other

Top Companies & Key Players: Global PD-1 Inhibitor Market

The report offers a detailed analysis of several leading PD-1 Inhibitor manufacturers including:

Merck

Novartis

Onxeo

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma

Taiwan Liposome Company

Tiziana Life Sciences

Genentech (Roche)

AstraZeneca

Pfizer

In Jun 2020, FDA Approves BAVENCIO as First-Line Maintenance Treatment for Patients with Locally Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma. First and only FDA-approved immunotherapy to demonstrate a significant overall survival benefit in the first-line setting in a Phase III study. Priority review completed under FDAs Real-Time Oncology Review (RTOR) pilot program, following receipt of Breakthrough Therapy Designation. EMD Serono, the biopharmaceutical business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany in the US and Canada, and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for BAVENCIO® (avelumab) for the maintenance treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (UC) that has not progressed with first-line platinum-containing chemotherapy.For patients that do not progress on platinum-containing chemotherapy, BAVENCIO is administered as a first-line maintenance treatment until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity.

The FDA previously approved BAVENCIO under the accelerated approval program in 2017 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic UC who have disease progression during or following platinum-containing chemotherapy, or who have disease progression within 12 months of neoadjuvant or adjuvant treatment with platinum-containing chemotherapy, based on tumor response rate and duration of response. Continued approval was contingent upon verification of clinical benefit, which was demonstrated in JAVELIN Bladder 100. The FDA has now converted the accelerated approval to full approval.

This approval for BAVENCIO, has the opportunity to fundamentally shift the standard of care in the first-line setting of advanced bladder cancer. The focus will be to work closely with the GU community to ensure that this novel and potentially life-changing treatment paradigm is rapidly integrated into clinical practice.

The alliance is committed to providing patient access and reimbursement support through its CoverOne® program to patients who have been prescribed BAVENCIO. This program provides a spectrum of patient access and reimbursement support services intended to help US patients prescribed BAVENCIO receive appropriate access.

Key Insights Covered: Global PD-1 Inhibitor Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of PD-1 Inhibitor industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of PD-1 Inhibitor industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of PD-1 Inhibitor industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of PD-1 Inhibitor industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of PD-1 Inhibitor industry.

Research Methodology: Global PD-1 Inhibitor Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

