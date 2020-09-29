Global Carfilzomib Market Research Report 2020-2029 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Carfilzomib market.

Carfilzomib is indicated for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least two prior therapies including bortezomib and an immunomodulatory agent and have demonstrated disease progression on or within 60 days of completion of the last therapy. Approval is based on response rate.

Multiple myeloma is an incurable blood cancer, characterized by a recurring pattern of remission and relapse. It is a rare and life-threatening disease that accounts for approximately one percent of all cancers. Worldwide, approximately 160,000 people are diagnosed with multiple myeloma each year, and 106,000 patient deaths are reported on an annual basis.

Market Segmentation: Global Carfilzomib Market

Segmentation by Product Type : Breakdown of data from year 2015 to 2020 and forecast until 2029

10mg Injection

30mg Injection

60mg Injection

Segmentation by Application : Breakdown of data from year 2015 to 2020 and forecast until 2029

Hospital

Clinic

Drug Center

Other

Top Companies & Key Players: Global Carfilzomib Market

The report offers a detailed analysis of several leading Carfilzomib manufacturers including:

Amgen

Natco

AstraZeneca

Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

In Aug 2020, US FDA Approves New KYPROLIS® (carfilzomib) Combination Regimen With DARZALEX® (daratumumab) And Dexamethasone In Both Once- And Twice-Weekly Dosing Regimens.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the expansion of the KYPROLIS® (carfilzomib) U.S. prescribing information to include its use in combination with DARZALEX® (daratumumab) plus dexamethasone (DKd) in two dosing regimens once weekly and twice weekly for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (R/R MM) who have received one to three previous lines of therapy.

Multiple myeloma is a blood cancer characterized by patterns of remission and relapse. Patient outcomes worsen with each relapse. With the increasing use of frontline immunomodulatory drug based (IMiD) therapies through progression, the number of patients treated with these agents who will progress is likely to increase with time. This creates an emerging need for efficacious lMiD-free regimens upon relapse.

The DKd regimen provides an important potent triplet option in the setting of relapse following IMiD combination frontline therapy

Key Insights Covered: Global Carfilzomib Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Carfilzomib industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Carfilzomib industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Carfilzomib industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Carfilzomib industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Carfilzomib industry.

Research Methodology: Global Carfilzomib Market

