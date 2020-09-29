Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Market 2020-2029 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment market.

Acute myeloid leukemia is the second frequent type (after acute lymphocytic leukemia) of leukemia diagnosed in infants. About 15% of children from birth to 19 years of age diagnosed with leukemia have acute myeloid leukemia. The risk of acute myeloid leukemia is closely associated with age. About 90% of acute myeloid leukemia is diagnosed in middle age.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ambit Biosciences Corporation

Celgene Corporation

Cephalon

Clavis Pharma

Eisai

Genzyme Corporation

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

DC regimen

AVD Regimen

VCD regimen

Segment by Application

Hospital

Clinic

Others

In July 2020, European Commission Approved DAURISMO„¢ (glasdegib) for Certain Adult Patients with Newly Diagnosed Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) announced that the European Commission approved DAURISMO„¢ (glasdegib), a Hedgehog pathway inhibitor, in combination with low-dose cytarabine (LDAC), a type of chemotherapy, for the treatment of newly diagnosed (de novo or secondary) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in adult patients who are not candidates for standard chemotherapy.

The approval follows the medicines positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) earlier this year, as well as the medicines approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in November 2018.

The European Commissions approval of DAURISMO is based on results from the Phase 2 BRIGHT 1003 trial, which showed DAURISMO nearly doubled median overall survival compared to LDAC alone (8.3 months vs. 4.3 months, HR 0.463, 95% CI [0.299,0.717]) in patients with previously untreated (de novo or secondary) AML who were not eligible for intensive chemotherapy. The difference represented a 54 percent reduction in the risk of death for patients treated with DAURISMO plus LDAC (HR: 0.463, 95% CI: 0.299, 0.717, one-sided p-value 0.0002)

DAURISMO in combination with low-dose cytarabine nearly doubled overall survival compared to low-dose cytarabine alone. People with previously untreated acute myeloid leukemia who cannot withstand intensive chemotherapy are in urgent need of new options and using this new therapy that may extend survival for appropriate patients.

DAURISMO is a once-daily oral Hedgehog pathway inhibitor, taken in combination with LDAC. In the EU, DAURISMO is approved in combination with LDAC for the treatment of newly diagnosed (de novo or secondary) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in adult patients who are not candidates for standard chemotherapy. In the U.S. and Canada, DAURISMO is approved in combination with LDAC for the treatment of newly diagnosed AML in adult patients who are 75 years or older or who have comorbidities that preclude use of intensive induction chemotherapy.

