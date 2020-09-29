Global Asthma Drugs Market Market by Disease (COPD and Asthma) by Medication Class (Combination Drugs, Inhaled Corticosteroids (ICS), Short Acting Beta Agonists (SABA), Long Acting Beta Agonists (LABA), Leukotriene Antagonists (LTA), Anticholinergics and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts, 2020-2029

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Asthma Drugs market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Asthma Drugs Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Asthma Drugs market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Asthma is a disease that affects the lungs and is characterized by wheezing, coughing, breathlessness, and chest tightness. It is a chronic ailment of the respiratory tract, which is caused by the obstruction of the flow of air and bronchospasms, where the muscles around the respiratory tract swell up. The disease is believed to be caused by genetic as well as environmental factors.

The American Academy of Allergy Asthma and Immunology classifies asthma under four categories: exercise-induced asthma, allergic asthma, occupational asthma, and childhood asthma. The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America classifies asthma into two categories: allergic asthma and non-allergic asthma. It is an incurable disease but can be controlled with the help of diagnosis at the right time, followed by regular therapy.

The global Asthma Drugs market is valued at xx million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2029, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2020-2029.

This report focuses on Asthma Drugs volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Asthma Drugs market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, and Japan.

At the company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Pfizer

GlaxoSmithKline

Novartis

Merck

Boehringer Ingelheim

AstraZeneca

Roche

Teva Pharmaceutical

Vectura Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segmentation By Medication Class

Combination Products

Seretide/Advair

Symbicort

Relvar/Breo Ellipta

Flutiform

Dulera

Others

Leukotriene Antagonists (LTA)

Singulair

Others

Inhaled Corticosteroids (ICS)

Qvar

Pulmicort

Aerospan

Flovent

Others

Anticholinergics

Spiriva

Others

Short Acting Beta Agonists(SABA)

ProAir

Ventolin

Others

Long Acting Beta Agonists (LABA)

Others

Key Industry Development

In September 2020, GlaxoSmithKline plc (LSE/NYSE: GSK) and Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVA) announced the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a new indication for Trelegy Ellipta (fluticasone furoate/umeclidinium/vilanterol ˜FF/UMEC/VI) for the treatment of asthma in patients aged 18 years and older adding to its current license for use in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Trelegy Ellipta is not indicated for the relief of acute bronchospasm.

The FDA-approved strength for both COPD and asthma is fluticasone furoate / umeclidinium / vilanterol 100/62.5/25mcg. There is an additional strength for asthma alone which is fluticasone furoate / umeclidinium / vilanterol 200/62.5/25mcg.

The approval means Trelegy is the first single inhaler triple therapy approved for the maintenance treatment of both asthma and COPD and is the only single inhaler triple therapy available for patients in a convenient once-daily inhalation in the US. The approval is an important advance for patients as it allows them to benefit from triple therapy by using one inhaler, once-a-day.

Trelegys approval for the maintenance treatment of asthma in patients aged 18 years and older introduces a new paradigm for managing the approximately 30% of adult asthma patients who still experience symptoms despite being adherent to inhaled corticosteroids/ long-acting beta-agonist (ICS/LABA) combination therapy.

In the US there are almost 20 million adults living with asthma and many of those continue to live with and adapt their lives around ongoing symptoms.

FF/UMEC/VI is a combination of three molecules in a single inhaler that only needs to be taken in a single inhalation, once a day. It contains fluticasone furoate, an inhaled corticosteroid, umeclidinium, a long-acting muscarinic antagonist; and vilanterol, a long-acting beta2-adrenergic agonist, delivered in GSKs Ellipta dry powder inhaler.

